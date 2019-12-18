The Ultimate Vegan Gingerbread Cookies to Make For The Holiday Party

RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18, 2019

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: Cookies make a fun vegan gift to give for the holidays. Wrap them in beautiful packaging with a side of vegan hot chocolate mix.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Chill: 60 Minutes, Bake: 6-8 Minutes Rack: 2-3 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: Your neighbors or a loved one. Wrap them in clear vellum and tie the gift together with a bow.

SPECIAL NOTE: You need to cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hr. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Gingerbread cookies: (makes approx. 16)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp ground chia seeds (or flax)

3 tbsp (45ml) water

1/2 cup (65g) coconut sugar

1/4 cup (60ml) almond butter

1 tbsp (15ml) molasses

2 tbsp (30ml) maple syrup

1/4 cup (45g) vegan butter

3/4 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp sea salt, finely ground

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1 1/2 cups+ 2 tbsp (215g) all-purpose flour

Instructions: