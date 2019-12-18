The Ultimate Vegan Gingerbread Cookies to Make For The Holiday Party
FROM: @twospoons.ca
WHY WE LOVE IT: Cookies make a fun vegan gift to give for the holidays. Wrap them in beautiful packaging with a side of vegan hot chocolate mix.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Chill: 60 Minutes, Bake: 6-8 Minutes Rack: 2-3 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: Your neighbors or a loved one. Wrap them in clear vellum and tie the gift together with a bow.
SPECIAL NOTE: You need to cover and chill the dough for at least 1 hr. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Gingerbread cookies: (makes approx. 16)
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp ground chia seeds (or flax)
- 3 tbsp (45ml) water
- 1/2 cup (65g) coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup (60ml) almond butter
- 1 tbsp (15ml) molasses
- 2 tbsp (30ml) maple syrup
- 1/4 cup (45g) vegan butter
- 3/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp sea salt, finely ground
- 1/2 tsp of baking soda
- 1 1/2 cups+ 2 tbsp (215g) all-purpose flour
Instructions:
- Add 1 tbsp ground chia to 3 tbsp water and let absorb for 10 mins to form chia egg.
- In a large mixing bowl add chia egg, coconut sugar, almond butter, molasses, maple syrup, vegan butter, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and baking soda. Beat with a hand mixer on low to combine.
- In batches add flour and stir with a wooden spoon until well combined. Your dough should hold its shape when pressed, but not feel dry. (1 1/2 cups + 2 tbsp was the perfect amount of flour for me). Cover and chill at least 1 hr.
- Once chilled, preheat oven to 350F/175C. Line work station with parchment paper and generously sprinkle with flour. With a rolling pin, carefully roll out the dough to be a little thicker than 1/8 inch. (Add a little flour to the rolling pin if sticking).
- Working quickly, dip cookie cutter in flour and cut out shapes. Gently transfer the cookie cutouts to a paper lined baking sheet. Leave 2 inches between the cookies for spreading.
- Quickly roll any of remaining dough back into a ball and roll out again. Try to work quickly, and not to overwork the dough. Cut out shapes and transfer to baking sheet.
- Bake cookies in oven for 6-8 minutes, or until lightly browned on the edges. They'll continue firming up as they sit on the pan. Transfer to cooling rack after 2-3 mins.