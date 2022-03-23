I love these easy vegan oatmeal chocolate chip cookies because they’re are super easy to throw together in one bowl and as a bonus, they’re flourless and gluten-free too. Everything in this recipe is pretty common for a vegan baker's pantry and you’ll be addicted to them in no time! Watch how to make them in this video tutorial.

Hot tip, you can use ground chia seeds as a replacement for flax seeds or regular ground flax seeds with the husk, which is more common than golden flax meal. I always use golden flax meal for a neutral taste and color of the final baked goods, but that’s just my preference. Keep your flax seeds or flax meal in the fridge or freezer for a much longer shelf life too!

Easy Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 16 cookies

Ingredients

2 tbsp golden flax meal

4 tbsp water

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 C natural unsalted natural peanut butter (or other nut butter)

2 tbsp neutral vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract (can omit if you don't have)

2 C old fashioned gluten-free rolled oats

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 C vegan chocolate chips

1/2 C rough chopped pecans (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a large baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl combine golden flax meal and water and set aside to thicken. Once the flax mixture is thickened add mashed bananas, peanut butter, oil, maple syrup, and vanilla extract if using. Use a whisk to combine this really well. To the bowl add rolled oats, sea salt, baking powder, cinnamon, chocolate chips, and pecans. Use a spatula to fold the mixture together until well combined. Take a heaping tablespoon, nearly 2 tablespoons of batter, and form it into a ball. Place these spaced an inch apart on the baking sheet. Slightly flatten the cookies with your hand and shape them into circles or leave them as mounds if you prefer. They will not spread much during baking. Continue baking in batches, one baking sheet at a time on the middle rack for about 14 to 16 minutes per batch or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean from the center. The bake time may vary depending on how moist your cookies are, to begin with, which may depend on how ripe your bananas are. Let the cookies rest on the baking sheet for about 10 minutes before removing with a spatula onto wire racks to cool. They should not appear raw at all on the inside. They will have a soft-baked texture once cooled. Store in a container that's not air-tight at room temperature or in the fridge.

Nutritionals

Calories 149 | Total Fat 8.1g | Saturated Fat 2.3g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 60 mg | Total Carbohydrates 16.7g | Dietary Fiber 2.9g | Total Sugars 5g | Protein 4.6g | Vitamin D 0mcg | Calcium 22mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 138mg |