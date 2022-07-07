“All-Day Breakfast” Vegan Tart by Chef Derek and Chad Sarno

If you don’t keep a box of puff pastry in the freezer, you’re missing out. It’s easy to use, most brands are vegan, it makes everything you make look fancy, and you can use it for main dishes, appetizers, sweet, savory … you name it. The stuff is amazing!

Here, we use puff pastry to make a super simple tart with seasoned crumbled tofu, vegan cheese, spinach, and tomatoes. This dish is high in protein and great for brunch with friends. The secret ingredient? A pinch of Indian black salt (also known as kala namak). This salt is high in sulfur and really pumps up the eggy taste of the tart. If you can’t find it, just use regular salt.

The "All-Day Breakfast" Vegan Tart is created by Derek and Chad Saro, founders of Wicked Kitchen and Wicked Healthy Food.

Prep Time:15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

All-Day Vegan Breakfast Tart

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 blocks (14 oz each) of extra-firm tofu

1/2 tsp kala namak (Indian black salt)

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

Salt

4 Tbsp Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Vegan Mayo or other bacon-flavored vegan mayo

2 Tbsp Wicked Kitchen Smokey BBQ Nooch Seasoning

3/4 cup shredded vegan cheddar-style cheese

Vegetable oil

1 bag (about 5 oz) of baby spinach

1 sheet (about 8 oz) vegan puff pastry, thawed

10 cherry tomatoes

A few squirts of your favorite BBQ sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Drain the tofu, then squeeze it gently over the sink to remove some excess moisture. Try not to press too hard or it will break. Wrap the squeeze blocks in paper towels to remove a little more moisture. Then coarsely crumble the tofu into a mixing bowl. Add the black salt, garlic, turmeric, pepper, mayo, nooch seasoning, and cheese to the bowl. Season with a little salt, then mix everything together. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat and swirl in 1 Tbsp vegetable oil. Add the spinach and cook just until wilted, a minute or so. Transfer it to the bowl and mix in. The tofu should break up into smaller bits as you mix. You want it the size of scrambled egg curds. Unroll the thawed puff pastry in its parchment paper on a work surface. Brush some vegetable oil around the perimeter of the pastry, about 1” wide. Season with a little salt and pepper, then fold all the sides in over the oil to create a rim about 1” wide. Crimp the rim with a fork. That makes it look nice and keeps it from puffing up too much. Use the fork to poke holes all through the pastry to keep it from puffing. Spoon the filling onto the pastry then spread it all the way to the rim, pressing it gently to make an even layer. Dot the top with the cherry tomatoes, pressing them in gently. If you have vine-ripened tomatoes, leave the little green tops on. They look great! Pick up opposite ends of the parchment to transfer the tart and parchment to a quarter sheet pan (about 10 x 12” rectangle pan). Bake until the pastry is puffed and lightly browned around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes. You can serve this tart hot or let it cool and serve it at room temperature. We like to cut into 6-8 squares. Transfer the squares to plates and squirt with a little BBQ sauce.

Notes:

If you can’t find bacon-flavored vegan mayo, use 4 Tbsp plain vegan mayo + 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 1/2 tsp maple syrup, and 1/4 tsp ground black pepper.

If you can’t find Wicked Kitchen Smokey BBQ Nooch Seasoning, use 1 1/2 Tbsp nutritional yeast + 1 1/2 tsp BBQ rub of your choice.

Garnish with some fresh thyme sprigs to go all out!

