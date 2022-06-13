In honor of Taco Tuesday, make these grilled veggie soft tacos with dairy-free queso fresco to celebrate. The recipe is ready in 45 minutes or less, great for weeknight dinners, and extremely healthy. Enjoy it with our 3-Ingredient Watermelon Margarita recipe for the ultimate fiesta!

Vegetables are roasted together with chickpeas and seasoned with hearty spices like cumin and paprika. Serve them on fresh corn tortillas with a creamy and zesty cilantro crema for a flavorful and delicious meal.

The best part about these tacos is how customizable they are! Use whichever vegetables are in season near you (or get rid of those leftovers in your fridge!). If you don’t have chickpeas, try black beans, pinto beans, or kidney beans.

Want to spice things up? Try adding jalapeños, serrano peppers, or red chile flakes to the vegetable mix! Whichever way you serve them, you can rest easy knowing you are fueling your body with nutrient-dense vegetables!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Cost: $5.53 recipe | $0.46 taco

Grilled Summer Vegetable Tacos

Makes 12 tacos

Ingredients

Vegetables

1 medium white onion, diced ($0.24)

2 small zucchinis, diced ($0.32)

1 large red bell pepper, diced ($0.45)

1 cup corn kernels ($1.13)

2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)

2 teaspoons cumin ($0.04)

1 teaspoon paprika ($0.02)

2 teaspoons garlic powder ($0.03)

2 cups cooked chickpeas ($0.51)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Cilantro crema

¼ cup cilantro, minced ($0.05)

1 lime ($0.09)

½ cup vegan mayo ($1.52)

Salt to taste ($0.01)

Toppings

12-15 corn tortillas ($0.24)

1 Avocado, cubed ($0.24)

¼ cup dairy-free queso fresco or feta ($0.38)

Extra cilantro, minced ($0.02)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the chopped onions, zucchinis, bell peppers, and corn kernels onto the baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with paprika, cumin, garlic, salt, and pepper. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until tender and golden. Remove from oven and add in cooked chickpeas. Toss to combine. Combine the cilantro crema ingredients in a small bowl or container. Keep in your fridge until you are ready to serve. Assemble: Add roasted vegetables and chickpeas, avocado, and dairy-free queso fresco or feta to your corn tortillas. Garnish with the cilantro crema and extra minced cilantro. Enjoy!

Notes

You can also roast the vegetables and chickpeas on a grill or cast-iron griddle if you have one.

Other vegetables like cauliflower, jalapeños, or sweet potatoes work well too.

Nutrition: 1 of 12 servings

Calories 175 | Total Fat 7.1 g | Saturated Fat 1.0 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 87.4 mg | Total Carbohydrates 25.2 g | Dietary Fiber 5.3 g | Total Sugars 4.2 g | Protein 5.2 g | Calcium 46.6 mg | Iron 1.5 mg | Potassium 335 mg |