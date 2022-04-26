What could possibly be better than a margarita? A watermelon margarita (okay, they’re both equally delicious)! This recipe is naturally sweetened, hydrating, and ultra-refreshing. It’s the perfect drink for spring and summer nights.

Only three ingredients are required — fresh watermelon, lime juice, and tequila Blanco. Add a lime and salt rim, and that's it! The best part about this margarita is how easy it is to customize. Try the following variations:

Blend the mixture with ice to make frozen margaritas.

Use a sweetener of your choice if your watermelon isn’t very ripe.

Add in different flavors like cucumber, strawberry, or mint.

Make a virgin recipe by omitting the tequila altogether.

Not only is watermelon one of the tastiest margarita flavors ever, but it also happens to be full of nutrients. It’s one of the most abundant sources of dietary lycopene, which is beneficial in protecting skin against sun damage. To that, we say, Salud!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Cost: $2.30 recipe | $0.38 serving

Watermelon Margarita

Makes 6 margaritas

Ingredients

Watermelon juice

8 cups watermelon cubes ($1.49)

Per Margarita

5 ounces watermelon juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice ($0.09)

2 ounces tequila blanco ($0.61)

Ice

Rim

Lime wedges ($0.10)

Rimming salt ($0.01)

Instructions

For the watermelon juice

Blend the fresh watermelon cubes in a blender on low-medium until smooth (to avoid breaking down any seeds). Strain the blended watermelon through a fine-mesh strainer into a container.

For the margarita

Run a wedge of lime around a rocks glass, then dip the rim in salt. Set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 5 ounces of strained watermelon juice, 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice, and 2 ounces of tequila Blanco. Close the lid and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into the rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy!

Notes:

Leftover watermelon juice can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container or jar for up to 3 days.

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 184 | Total Fat 0.2g | Saturated Fat 0g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 2.7mg | Total Carbohydrates 13.9g | Dietary Fiber 0.7g | Total Sugars 9.8g | Protein 1.0g | Calcium 14.7mg | Iron 0.4mg | Potassium 204.5mg |

