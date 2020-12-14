The classic ginger molasses cookie just got a major upgrade. This vegan, paleo and gluten-free version taste just like the classic while also being nut-free. Bring these cookies to a cookie exchange to wow more traditional holiday bakers, and offer a welcomed treat to anyone with allergies!

Vegan Ginger Molasses Cookies (Paleo) Yields 20-25

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes Ingredients 3/4 cup cassava flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup maple sugar or coconut sugar

3 tbsp ground flaxseed with 6 tbsp water

1/2 cup coconut oil or vegan butter, softened

1/3 cup regular molasses

2 tsp ground ginger

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tsp baking soda

Optional: 1/2 cup cane sugar for rolling Instructions Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the baking soda and apple cider vinegar together in a small bowl and set aside. In a large bowl, cream the coconut oil and maple sugar together using a hand mixer. Add in the molasses and applesauce, and continue to beat until smooth. Add in the apple cider vinegar/baking soda combo and ginger, and beat again. Next, fold in flaxseed eggs until well combined. Then sift in cassava flour and coconut flour until it’s a sticky batter. Chill the dough for 10 minutes, then scoop 1” inch globs/balls I use a cookie scoop, but about 1 tbsp of a batter) onto the cookie sheet and space out about 1-2 inches apart. If you want to roll yours in some cane sugar, do so now! Bake for 10-12 minutes and let cool.