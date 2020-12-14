Healthier-For-You Dessert: Vegan and Paleo Ginger Molasses Cookies
The classic ginger molasses cookie just got a major upgrade. This vegan, paleo and gluten-free version taste just like the classic while also being nut-free. Bring these cookies to a cookie exchange to wow more traditional holiday bakers, and offer a welcomed treat to anyone with allergies!
Dessert of the Day Sign-Up
Vegan Ginger Molasses Cookies (Paleo)
Yields 20-25
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup cassava flour
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/3 cup maple sugar or coconut sugar
- 3 tbsp ground flaxseed with 6 tbsp water
- 1/2 cup coconut oil or vegan butter, softened
- 1/3 cup regular molasses
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 3 tsp baking soda
- Optional: 1/2 cup cane sugar for rolling
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the baking soda and apple cider vinegar together in a small bowl and set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream the coconut oil and maple sugar together using a hand mixer.
- Add in the molasses and applesauce, and continue to beat until smooth.
- Add in the apple cider vinegar/baking soda combo and ginger, and beat again.
- Next, fold in flaxseed eggs until well combined.
- Then sift in cassava flour and coconut flour until it’s a sticky batter.
- Chill the dough for 10 minutes, then scoop 1” inch globs/balls I use a cookie scoop, but about 1 tbsp of a batter) onto the cookie sheet and space out about 1-2 inches apart. If you want to roll yours in some cane sugar, do so now!
- Bake for 10-12 minutes and let cool.