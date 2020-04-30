No-Bake Vegan and Gluten-Free Matcha Cookies Made with Adaptogens

Want to enjoy sweets without feeling guilty? These matcha cookies are vegan and gluten-free with only 165 calories per large-sized cookie, or three small-sized cookies. They include 7 grams of plant-based protein and only have 3 grams of sugar and surprisingly, the sugar comes from the maple syrup and monk fruit which contain natural sugars and are healthier substitutes of white sugar. Did I mention there is no baking involved? All you will need is one small mixing bowl and the clean up is quick.

In addition to those healthy sugar swaps, these cookies are made with superfoods and adaptogens. Matcha, a healthy superfood that speeds up the metabolism and can promote weight loss. Learn more about the health benefits of matcha here. Ashwagandha is an ancient medical herb classified as an adaptogen because it helps prevent the body against stress and anxiety. Learn more about adaptogens here.

Recipe Developer: @mysweetbelly

Prep Time: 3 Minutes

Freeze Time: 30 Minutes

Why we love it: Aside from the amazing health benefits, these cookies are beautiful and will bring joy to your day. Bake them for a friend and leave it at their front door with a sweet note. We recommend using small chocolate chips because they look prettier!

Make it for: A healthy dessert without feeling yucky and full. You can add more matcha if you can't get enough of the sweet yet healthy flavors!

Makes 1 large cookie or 3 small ones.