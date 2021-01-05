Do you love cookies with crispy, golden brown edges and a chewy soft texture in the middle? If yes, then you will love these vegan oat cookies, made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients with a simple swap of flour. This recipe is simple, easy-to-make, and tastes delicious.

If you are a New Yorker or know one, you or they will be happy that these cookies taste very similar to Tate's, the green-packaged crunchy cookies sold in most bodegas, convenience stores, and bakeries around New York. However, Tate's are not vegan and made with dairy butter and eggs, so these cookies are a better alternative for the plant-based or health-cautious eater.

These cookies call for brown rice syrup but if you are looking for an alternative, date syrup is a sticky, natural sweetener. If you want to make these cookies gluten-free, swap the plain flour with your go-to gluten-free brand and follow the same measurements. Adding chopped dried fruit like mango is optional but adds a sweet, chewy, texture. Feel free to use your favorite dried fruit like apricots, dates, cherries, and more.

This recipe makes 20 medium-to-large-sized cookies and can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Make the entire batch or double the recipe and save the leftovers for later in the week or give a stack to your best friend as a "thinking of you" gift.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally