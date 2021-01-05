Delicious Dessert Recipe: Crispy & Crunchy Oat Cookies Full of Zesty Flavors
Do you love cookies with crispy, golden brown edges and a chewy soft texture in the middle? If yes, then you will love these vegan oat cookies, made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients with a simple swap of flour. This recipe is simple, easy-to-make, and tastes delicious.
If you are a New Yorker or know one, you or they will be happy that these cookies taste very similar to Tate's, the green-packaged crunchy cookies sold in most bodegas, convenience stores, and bakeries around New York. However, Tate's are not vegan and made with dairy butter and eggs, so these cookies are a better alternative for the plant-based or health-cautious eater.
These cookies call for brown rice syrup but if you are looking for an alternative, date syrup is a sticky, natural sweetener. If you want to make these cookies gluten-free, swap the plain flour with your go-to gluten-free brand and follow the same measurements. Adding chopped dried fruit like mango is optional but adds a sweet, chewy, texture. Feel free to use your favorite dried fruit like apricots, dates, cherries, and more.
This recipe makes 20 medium-to-large-sized cookies and can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Make the entire batch or double the recipe and save the leftovers for later in the week or give a stack to your best friend as a "thinking of you" gift.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally
Crispy and Crunchy Oat Cookies
Makes 20 cookies
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of 100g rolled jumbo oats
- 3/4 cup of 150g plain flour
- 1/4 cup of 50g desiccated coconut
- 3/4 cup of 150g coconut sugar
- 1 cup of plant-based butter
- 2 tbs brown rice syrup
- ½ cup roughly chopped dried mango
- 6-8 cardamon pods seeds removed and ground
- Zest of 2 limes
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 2 tbs boiling water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 275°F/140°C
- Mix the oats, flour, coconut, sugar, dried mango, cardamom, lime zest, and salt in a bowl and set aside.
- Put the butter and brown rice syrup in a small pan over medium heat and stir until melted, remove from the heat and set aside.
- Put the bicarb in a small bowl and stir in the boiling water, then add to the butter mixture. It will froth a little.
- Add the wet mix to the dry and stir well to combine.
- Roll tablespoons into walnut-sized pieces and place roughly 5cm apart on baking parchment.
- Flatten them slightly with your palm.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. They will firm a little more once cooled.
- Remove from the baking sheet and onto a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.