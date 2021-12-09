These shortbread swirl cookies make the perfect holiday treat: Wrap them in boxes tied with ribbon as gifts for friends and neighbors – if they last that long. They're so melt-in-your-mouth good, there may not be any left, so it's better to make a double batch.

To get ahead of things, prep the dough in advance and keep it frozen for up to a month. That’s part of what makes it the perfect holiday recipe, thanks to the genius of our good friend Richard Makin (aka SchoolNight Vegan) who developed this one exclusively for Wicked.

The Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread Swirls are created by Derek and Chad Saro, founders of Wicked Kitchen and Wicked Healthy Food.

Prep Time: 40 mins (plus 1 hour chilling)

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 1 hour (plus 1 hour chilling)

Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread Swirls

Makes about 24 cookies

Ingredients

For the Vanilla Shortbread

1 2/3 cups (200 g) all-purpose flour

4 Tbsp superfine sugar

1/2 cup (120 g) solid vegan butter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3-5 Tbsp ice cold water

For the Chocolate Shortbread

1 2/3 cups (200 g) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (60 g) cocoa powder

4 Tbsp light brown sugar

1/2 cup (120 g) solid vegan butter

5-7 Tbsp ice cold water

1 Tbsp plant milk

For the Hazelnut Crunch

2/3 cup (80 g) peeled hazelnuts

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

2 Tbsp plant milk

Instructions

For the Vanilla Shortbread: Place all the ingredients in a food processor and fit the lid. Run on medium speed until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. While the mixer is running add the ice cold water a tablespoon at a time until the mix comes together as a dough (about 3 tablespoons). Remove the dough and place on a large sheet of cling film and pat into a rough rectangle. Wrap tightly and place in the fridge for at least an hour. For the Chocolate Shortbread: Place all the ingredients in a food processor and fit the lid. Run on medium speed until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. While the mixer is running add the ice cold water a tablespoon at a time until the mix comes together as a dough (about 5 tablespoons here). Remove the dough and place on a large sheet of plastic wrap and pat into a rough rectangle. Wrap tightly and place in the fridge for at least an hour. For the Hazelnut Crunch: Place the hazelnuts and sugar in a food processor and run on medium speed until the hazelnuts are all chopped into chunky pieces. (The milk is for later.) To Assemble: Remove the shortbread from the fridge and unwrap, leaving the pastry on the unfolded sheet of plastic wrap. Lightly dust the surface with flour and roll out with a rolling pin to around a 8 x 12 inch (20 x 30 cm) rectangle. Once rolled out, use a clean pastry brush to remove any excess flour from the surface of the vanilla dough. Unwrap the chocolate dough and repeat the same process – rolling it out on top of the plastic wrap until it’s a 8 x 12 inch (20 x 30 cm) rectangle. Remove any excess flour on the surface. Then brush the top with a tablespoon of plant milk. Carefully lift the vanilla dough by picking up the plastic wrap beneath it. Flip it over onto the chocolate dough. Without removing the top layer of plastic wrap, roll over the two doughs with a rolling pin to seal them together. Remove the top layer of plastic wrap and use a sharp knife or pizza cutter to slice the dough into a neat rectangle. Use the bottom layer of plastic wrap to help you roll the dough into a tight spiral. You want to roll the dough from the long (12 inch/30 cm) edge, not the (8 inch/20 cm) one. Place in the fridge to chill for at least an hour. Once chilled, remove from the fridge and unwrap the long spiraled cylinder of dough. Brush the outside of the dough with plant milk and roll it in the hazelnut crunch. Place the dough back on the plastic wrap and wrap tightly. At this stage, you can either slice the dough into 1/4 inch (1/2 cm) coins and bake, or you can freeze the well wrapped dough for up to a month. Be sure to defrost the dough in the refrigerator overnight before slicing and baking. When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 320ºF (160ºC) with convection or 350ºF without convection. Arrange the shortbread coins on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Place the shortbreads on a cooling rack and allow to cool fully before serving.

Nutritionals

Calories 173 | Total Fat 9.9g | Saturated Fat 3.4g | Sodium 98mg | Total Carbohydrates 19.2g | Dietary Fiber 1.4g | Total Sugars 4.2g | Protein 2.6g | Calcium 9mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 98mg |