Make this easy Korean-style fried rice that's simple but bursting with bold flavor in less than 20 minutes. Look for cubed radish kimchi, or Kkadugi, in any Korean market or Whole Foods Market. Like standard Napa cabbage kimchi, Kkadugi is crunchy with a slight sweetness to it. Pairing it with charred cabbage in fried rice creates a texture and flavor combo that plays well with the freshness of cilantro, the spark of lime, and the heat of chili peppers.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Korean Style Fried Rice With Radish Kimchi And Cabbage

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 tsp canola oil or other neutral cooking oil

1/2 head of cabbage, diced

1 clove garlic, karate-chopped

1/2 16-oz jar cubed radish kimchi

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 red jalapeno, sliced

1 1/2 cups leftover brown rice

Cilantro sprigs

Salt and pepper

1 lime, quartered for squeezing

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the oil and diced cabbage and let cook until the edges char a bit. Stir in the garlic and let the cabbage ends continue to char, but keep things moving so the garlic doesn't burn. Dump in the kimchi, sesame oil, jalapeno, and leftover rice. Wait for a second, then stir. Once the rice is warmed through, remove it from the heat and transfer it to plates or bowls. Top with cilantro, season with salt and pepper, and a squeeze of lime, and it’s good to go.

Nutritionals

Calories 676 | Total Fat 8.7g | Saturated Fat 1.3g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 2579mg | Total Carbohydrate 131.4g | Dietary Fiber 10.5g | Total Sugars 6.5g | Protein 13.4g | Calcium 134mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 741mg |