Healthier Nutter Butter Cookies that are plant-based and gluten-free? This must be a dream. These peanut butter sandwich cookies are made with a base of oat flour and naturally sweetened with maple syrup.

They’re full of sweet, salty, and nutty flavors that pair extremely well with a tall glass of plant milk. Creamy natural peanut butter is featured in both the cookies and the filling, which is great news for you because peanuts are a major source of plant-based protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Don’t worry if you or anyone in your family have peanut allergies! They can easily be replaced with cashew, almond, or sunflower butter. Try making homemade Nutter Butter Bites for a treat the whole family will love!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Cost: $2.82 recipe | $0.17 cookie

Vegan Nutter Butter Bites

Makes 16 cookies

Ingredients

Cookies

2 tablespoons dairy-free butter ($0.29)

½ cup natural smooth peanut butter, room temperature ($0.88)

¼ cup maple syrup ($0.60)

1 teaspoon vanilla ($0.21)

1 cup oat flour ($0.14)

1 teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)

¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

Filling

1/3 cup extra peanut butter, room temperature ($0.58)

2 tablespoons powdered cane sugar or powdered monk fruit ($0.10)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F with the rack in the center, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer, cream the softened vegan butter for about 2 minutes. Next, mix in the peanut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk the oat flour, baking powder, and salt together. Slowly add this to the wet ingredients and mix on low until incorporated. Form small balls about the size of a ½ tablespoon then spread them out evenly on a baking sheet. Flatten each one, then use a fork to create crisscross marks. Bake the cookies for 6-7 minutes, or until the edges are just starting to brown. Remove cookies from the oven and let them rest on the baking sheet for another 5 minutes, then gently transfer them to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.

For the Filling

Combine the peanut butter and maple syrup or agave in a bowl. Once the cookies are cooled, add a little filling to one cookie and close another on top. Enjoy!

Notes

You can make your own oat flour by blending rolled oats in a high-speed blender.

Nutrition: 1 of 16 servings

Calories 135 | Total Fat 8.4g | Saturated Fat 1.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 25.1mg | Total Carbohydrates 12.4g | Dietary Fiber 1.4g | Total Sugars 5.7g | Protein 3.8g | Calcium 14.9mg | Iron 0.5mg | Potassium 108.2mg |