Serve up these festive vegan snowball cookies this holiday season. Guests will go crazy over these buttery and nutty vegan holiday cookies without ever knowing they took you under 30 minutes to make.

What Are Vegan Snowball Cookies?

Snowball cookies are a bite-sized dessert traditionally made with only six ingredients including butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, flour, finely chopped nuts, and salt. These vegan holiday cookies are rolled up into a ball and covered in powdered sugar so it looks just like a snowball. Snowball cookies are also called Russian Tea Cakes or Mexican Wedding Cookies.

Vegan Snowball Cookie Ingredients

Vegan butter

Icing sugar

Vanilla Extract

All-Purpose Flour

Salt

Chopped Pecans

Easy Substitutions for Vegan Snowball Cookies

We used Earth Balance butter, but you can use any vegan butter brand.

Make this recipe gluten-free by using a gluten-free 1:1 flour blend instead of all-purpose flour.

Don’t have pecans? Use walnuts, almonds, or pistachios. You can also omit the nuts if you have allergies.

How to Make Vegan Snowball Cookies

In a stand mixer or a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, cream the butter until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add the icing sugar and vanilla, and continue beating for another 30-60 seconds to incorporate. Add the sifted flour and salt, then reduce the speed to low until the batter is just combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts or pecans.

Storage Tips

Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days at room temperature. If freezing, don’t roll in the icing sugar. Thaw the cookies when ready, and roll them in icing sugar.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Cost: $2.27 recipe | $0.16 serving

Vegan Snowball Cookies

Servings: 14 cookies

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup softened vegan butter ($1.17)

3 1⁄2 tablespoons icing sugar ($0.07)

3⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.18)

1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted ($0.12)

1⁄8 teaspoon salt ($0.01)

1⁄2 cup chopped pecans ($0.54)

For dusting

3⁄4 cup icing sugar ($0.18)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a stand mixer or a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, cream the butter until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the icing sugar and vanilla, and continue beating for another 30-60 seconds to incorporate. Add the sifted flour and salt, then reduce the speed to low until the batter is just combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts or pecans. Using a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough and roll it into balls. Add each one to the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each one. Bake the cookies for 15 minutes, or until the bottoms are just turning golden brown and the cookies are set. While the cookies are baking, add the rest of the icing sugar to a shallow bowl. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes on the tray. Roll each one in the icing sugar, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Once completely cooled, roll the cookies in the icing sugar once more. Enjoy!

Vegan Snowball Cookie Nutrition Facts

Nutrition: 1 of 14 servings

Calories 151 | Total Fat 9.5 g | Saturated Fat 4.4 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 73.3 mg | Total Carbohydrates 15.8 g | Dietary Fiber 0.6 g | Total Sugars 8.5 g | Protein 1.3 g | Calcium 6.1 mg | Iron 0.5 mg | Potassium 27.9 mg |

