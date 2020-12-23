What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Festive Vegan Crinkle Cookies
The holidays are here, and even though our celebrations are smaller this year, it doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to some holiday favourites. After everything we’ve been through in 2020, we think you deserve a treat. Our favourite cookies to bake during this time of year are these festive crinkle cookies.
These vegan cookies are festive, fudgy, chocolatey, and so delicious, with no dairy added. They are the perfect holiday treat because they are super easy and only take half an hour to make. You'll want to enjoy these cookies year-round, they're so good. So, fire up your oven and let’s bake these amazing Vegan Crinkle Cookies!
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Yields 12-14 Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 ¼ Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup Cacao Powder
- 1 Tsp Baking Powder
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- ⅓ Cup Vegan Butter, melted
- 1 Cup Caster Sugar
- ⅓ Cup Almond Milk, or non-dairy milk of choice
- 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 Cup Powdered Sugar
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F and line a baking tray or two with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a medium-sized bowl, add your flour, cacao powder, baking powder, and salt. Whisk until evenly combined. In a separate large bowl, add your melted vegan butter and sugar. Mix together until combined. Add your almond milk and vanilla extract and mix again until combined.
- Add your dry ingredients to your wet ingredients and using a rubber spatula, fold it in until combined. Be sure not to over mix. Add your powdered sugar to a small bowl, and using a tablespoon or cookie scoop, scoop out a heaping scoop of your cookie dough and roll it into a ball. Roll it around in the powdered sugar until fully coated and transfer to your baking tray. Repeat with the rest of your cookie dough.
- Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Enjoy with a glass of your favourite non-dairy milk!