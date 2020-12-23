What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Festive Vegan Crinkle Cookies

The holidays are here, and even though our celebrations are smaller this year, it doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to some holiday favourites. After everything we’ve been through in 2020, we think you deserve a treat. Our favourite cookies to bake during this time of year are these festive crinkle cookies.

These vegan cookies are festive, fudgy, chocolatey, and so delicious, with no dairy added. They are the perfect holiday treat because they are super easy and only take half an hour to make. You'll want to enjoy these cookies year-round, they're so good. So, fire up your oven and let’s bake these amazing Vegan Crinkle Cookies!

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min