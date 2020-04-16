If you're a fan of chocolate peanut butter cups, (and who isn't?!) these cookies are the perfect treat for you. Over-the-top decadent, these cookies feature a rich chocolate dough with a peanut butter center and chocolate chips. Ciarra, the talented recipe developer who created them describes them as "soft, chewy, and kind of fudgy."

Enjoy these cookies fresh out of the oven for that warm and gooey texture we all crave. Sprinkle a little salt on top and dip them in a glass of plant-based milk. The leftovers will keep for a week, if you can manage to not eat the entire batch!

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Servings: 22 Cookies

Why we love it: If you're like me, and love anything with peanut butter, these cookies are my favorite treat to make. They taste delcious and are really easy to make since the ingredients used were already stocked in my pantry.

Make it for: A delcious dessert or a fun craft to do while you're at home.

Vegan Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Ingredients For the peanut butter 1/2 cup natural peanut butter creamy

1/4 cup granulated sugar For the cookies 2 tbsp ground flax meal

6 tbsp water

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup chocolate chips/chopped chocolate vegan

2 tsp baking soda

1 cup + 2 tbsp vegan butter sticks

2/3 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup granulated white sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Flaked sea salt optional Instructions For the peanut butter: In a mixing bowl, stir together the peanut butter and sugar until smooth. Place a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet and drop dollops of peanut butter about a half-inch in size. Freeze for 1 hour or until solid. For the cookies: Preheat oven to 350 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, stir together the flax meal and water and set aside for at least five minutes to thicken. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and baking soda until combined. In another bowl, use a handheld mixer (or you can use a stand-alone mixer) to beat the room temperature butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth and creamy. Add in the flax egg and vanilla and continue mixing until incorporated. Add your dry ingredients to your wet ingredients and stir until a dough forms. Use a 1 1/2 inch cookie scooper to make cookie balls and drop them on the baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Remove the peanut butter from the freezer and place a peanut butter dollop on the top of each cookie ball. Bake for 9-11 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to continue cooling. Top with flaked sea salt before serving.

*Note* For a more aesthetically pleasing cookie, add chopped chocolate or chocolate chips to the tops of the cookies as soon as you remove them from the oven.