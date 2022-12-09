Soft and chewy One-Bowl Gingerbread Cookies made with molasses, ginger, vanilla, and vegan butter are the perfect dessert to bring to a holiday party or to hand out as a homemade gift. These Vegan Molasses Ginger Cookies taste like the holidays with their festive spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, vanilla, and black pepper.

Don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen? We'll help you get to the party sooner thanks to this quick and easy recipe made in just one bowl. Chewy Gingerbread Cookies are simple to make and don't require too much cleanup, plus they can be prepared ahead, so they are great for busy days. You can also freeze the cookie dough balls for extra quick snacks.

attachment-gingerbread_cookies_11 loading...

What You’ll Need to Make Vegan Ginger Cookies

Ground flaxseeds

Vegan butter

Powdered sugar

Vanilla extract

Gingerbread spice mix

Molasses

Baking soda

Salt

Flour

How to Make a Flax Egg

Instead of using a real egg to bind together your cookie dough, we use a flax egg which consists of ground-up flaxseed. Try our Easy Flax Egg Recipe to find out everything you need to know about how to make a flax egg, the perfect flax egg ratio, and what to use a flax egg for.

Note: A flax egg works as a binding agent so it doesn't work well as an egg alternative for every recipe.

Best Vegan Butter for Cookies

Finding the perfect vegan butter for your cookie recipe has never been so easy since we taste-tested five different vegan butter brands and rated them for taste, texture, and health. For the perfect doughy and crisp cookie, we suggest using Earth Balance Buttery Spread or Miyoko's European Style Cultured Vegan Butter.

How to Make Vegan Ginger Cookies

To make these Ginger Cookies you can use store-bought gingerbread spice mix, or you can make your own if you prefer. To make these vegan cookies homemade, mix together 2-2 tablespoons of ground ginger and cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of ground cloves, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and a pinch of black pepper. Store any leftovers in a small jar or container.

Tip and Subsitiues for Vegan Molasses Ginger Cookies

Want to switch up and customize your vegan cookie recipe? Try any one of these easy alternatives that cater well to allergies and taste preferences:

Use more or fewer spices, depending on what you prefer

You can add also extra flavors such as orange or rum extract, or ground cardamom

For maximum flavor infuse your butter with spices. Simply melt the butter and add your spice mix, then cook for 5 minutes on low. Allow butter to completely cool down and solidify before using - it’s best to prepare this the day before

Instead of flax egg, you can also use chia egg or your favorite store-bought egg replacer

For extra crunch roll the dough balls into sugar or cinnamon sugar before baking

Chewy Vegan Molasses Ginger Cookies loading...

Prep time: 25 minutes

Chilling time: 1.5 hours

Baking time: 12 mins

Vegan Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Makes about 25 cookies

Ingredients

1.5 tbsp ground flaxseeds (or egg replacer of your choice)

7 oz / 200 g soft vegan butter (at room temperature)

2 cups / 250 g powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp gingerbread spice mix

1/4 cup molasses

1 tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

2.5 cups / 300 g flour

Instructions

Prepare flax egg. Mix together ground flaxseeds with 6 tablespoons of water. Let stand for 5-10 minutes, until thickens. Add butter to a bowl, and using an electric whisk start to mix on low. Add sifted sugar, and mix until combined. Add vanilla, spice mix, molasses, baking soda, and salt, and keep on mixing, until creamy and well combined. Start adding flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until everything is completely combined. Cover dough and place in the fridge for at least 1,5 hours, but ideally overnight. After the chilling time, preheat the oven to 400 F/200 C. Scoop the dough into 2-tablespoon portions (a mini ice cream scoop works best for this). Roll into small balls, and place on a baking tray, leaving some space between them. Work in batches, if needed. Bake for 8-12 minutes, or until golden brown and the edges are crispy. Allow them to cool slightly, then transfer them to a cookie rack to cool completely. Cookies are best on the day of baking, but your can store any leftovers in an airtight container for a couple of days.

Vegan Cookie Recipes You May Like