Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Why We Love It: A quick recipe to whip up when in need of a sweet treat!

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS ½ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup caster sugar

½ cup brown or coconut sugar

¼ cup non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

Scoop of protein powder (we like vega)

¾ cup vegan chocolate, chopped (or chocolate chips)