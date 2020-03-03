Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Why We Love It: A quick recipe to whip up when in need of a sweet treat!

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup coconut oil, melted
  • ½ cup caster sugar
  • ½ cup brown or coconut sugar
  • ¼ cup non-dairy milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups plain flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • Scoop of protein powder (we like vega)
  • ¾ cup vegan chocolate, chopped (or chocolate chips)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
  2. Combine coconut oil, sugars, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix to combine, add chocolate and stir through.
  3. Use your hands to roll dough into balls and place on the prepared trays leaving 1 inch between each. Press to about 1 cm thickness. Bake for 12-14 minutes until dark golden and firm on the outer edges. Allow cooling on tray.

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1) 354 Calories; 18g Protein; 13.5g Fat; 37g Carbohydrates; 10.5g Sat. Fat; 1.5g Fiber; 19.5g Sugar

