Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Why We Love It: A quick recipe to whip up when in need of a sweet treat!
Makes 12
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- ½ cup caster sugar
- ½ cup brown or coconut sugar
- ¼ cup non-dairy milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups plain flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Scoop of protein powder (we like vega)
- ¾ cup vegan chocolate, chopped (or chocolate chips)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
- Combine coconut oil, sugars, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix to combine, add chocolate and stir through.
- Use your hands to roll dough into balls and place on the prepared trays leaving 1 inch between each. Press to about 1 cm thickness. Bake for 12-14 minutes until dark golden and firm on the outer edges. Allow cooling on tray.
Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1) 354 Calories; 18g Protein; 13.5g Fat; 37g Carbohydrates; 10.5g Sat. Fat; 1.5g Fiber; 19.5g Sugar