Your VegStart Diet Meal Plan for Week Two: Plan Your Meals In Advance
Here are the VegStart Diet Week 2 recipes at a glance. You can use this helpful chart to keep track of what you will be eating and prepping in the days ahead.
Day One
Breakfast: Orange Carrot Smoothie
Lunch: Tropical Tofu Salad
Snack: Celery and Nut Butter
Dinner: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta
Day Two
Breakfast: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast
Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad
Snack: Popcorn and Almonds
Dinner: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi
Day Three
Breakfast: Orange Carrot Smoothie
Lunch: Tropical Tofu Salad
Snack: Celery and Hummus
Dinner: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta
Day Four
Breakfast: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast
Lunch: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger
Snack: Edamame and Grapes
Dinner: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi
Day Five
Breakfast: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad
Snack: Celery and Nut Butter
Dinner: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus
Day Six
Breakfast: Kiwi Green Smoothie
Lunch: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger
Snack: Popcorn and Almonds
Dinner: Broccoli Almond Salad
Day Seven
Breakfast: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Lunch: Broccoli Almond Salad
Snack: Edamame and Grapes
Dinner: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus