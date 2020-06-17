Here are the VegStart Diet Week 2 recipes at a glance. You can use this helpful chart to keep track of what you will be eating and prepping in the days ahead.

Day One

Breakfast: Orange Carrot Smoothie

Lunch: Tropical Tofu Salad

Snack: Celery and Nut Butter

Dinner: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta

Day Two

Breakfast: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast

Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad

Snack: Popcorn and Almonds

Dinner: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi

Day Three

Breakfast: Orange Carrot Smoothie

Lunch: Tropical Tofu Salad

Snack: Celery and Hummus

Dinner: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta

Day Four

Breakfast: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast

Lunch: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger

Snack: Edamame and Grapes

Dinner: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi

Day Five

Breakfast: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad

Snack: Celery and Nut Butter

Dinner: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus

Day Six

Breakfast: Kiwi Green Smoothie

Lunch: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger

Snack: Popcorn and Almonds

Dinner: Broccoli Almond Salad

Day Seven

Breakfast: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Lunch: Broccoli Almond Salad

Snack: Edamame and Grapes

Dinner: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus