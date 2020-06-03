The VegStart Diet Recipe: Tropical Tofu Salad for Lunch

Why This Tropical Tofu Salad is Healthy:

A half a cup of tofu has more protein than one egg and is packed with protein. One hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein whereas half a cup of tofu contains 10 grams. Spinach is high in vitamin C; in half a cup of spinach, you get 34 percent of your RDA, which is 65 to 90 milligrams a day.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Mangos have more fiber than an apple. One apple has 4.4 grams of fiber whereas one mango has 5 grams.