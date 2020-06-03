The VegStart Diet Recipe: Tropical Tofu Salad for Lunch
Why This Tropical Tofu Salad is Healthy:
A half a cup of tofu has more protein than one egg and is packed with protein. One hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein whereas half a cup of tofu contains 10 grams. Spinach is high in vitamin C; in half a cup of spinach, you get 34 percent of your RDA, which is 65 to 90 milligrams a day.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Mangos have more fiber than an apple. One apple has 4.4 grams of fiber whereas one mango has 5 grams.
Tropical Tofu Salad
Serves 2
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 9 1/3 ozs Tofu (Cut into small cubes)
- 2 tsp Soy Sauce
- 2 tsp Avocado Oil
- 1 1/3 Matchstick Carrots
- 2 cups of Baby Spinach
- 1 1/3 cups of Frozen Edamame (Thawed)
- 2/3 cups of Frozen Mango (Thawed)
- 1 1/3 Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 1/3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Instructions
- Heat oil on frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu and pan-fry both sides until they turn golden brown (about 2 mins each side on high heat).
- Remove from heat and caught with soy sauce.
- Combine all ingredients, except for dressing, into a large bowl. Divide into two
containers.
- Consume in a wrap or as a salad. Top with a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra
virgin olive oil before eating.
Nutrition: Calories 440; Fat 26g; Carbs 30g; Fiber 10g; Sugar 17g; Protein 28g; Cholesterol; 0mg; Sodium 103mg: Vitamin A 9686IU: Vitamin C 41mg: Calcium 497mg: Iron 6mg