The VegStart Diet Recipe: Tropical Tofu Salad for Lunch

Why This Tropical Tofu Salad is Healthy:

A half a cup of tofu has more protein than one egg and is packed with protein. One hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein whereas half a cup of tofu contains 10 grams. Spinach is high in vitamin C; in half a cup of spinach, you get 34 percent of your RDA, which is 65 to 90 milligrams a day.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Mangos have more fiber than an apple. One apple has 4.4 grams of fiber whereas one mango has 5 grams.

Tropical Tofu Salad

Serves 2 
Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 9 1/3 ozs Tofu (Cut into small cubes)
  • 2 tsp Soy Sauce
  • 2 tsp Avocado Oil
  • 1 1/3 Matchstick Carrots
  • 2 cups of Baby Spinach
  • 1 1/3 cups of Frozen Edamame (Thawed)
  • 2/3 cups of Frozen Mango (Thawed)
  • 1 1/3 Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 1/3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

  1. Heat oil on frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu and pan-fry both sides until they turn golden brown (about 2 mins each side on high heat).
  2. Remove from heat and caught with soy sauce.
  3. Combine all ingredients, except for dressing, into a large bowl. Divide into two
    containers.
  4. Consume in a wrap or as a salad. Top with a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra
    virgin olive oil before eating.

Nutrition: Calories 440; Fat 26g; Carbs 30g; Fiber 10g; Sugar 17g; Protein 28g; Cholesterol; 0mg; Sodium 103mg: Vitamin A 9686IU: Vitamin C 41mg: Calcium 497mg: Iron 6mg

