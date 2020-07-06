The VegStart Diet Week 1 at a Glance. Plan Your Meals Ahead

Here are the VegStart Diet Week 1 recipes at a glance. You can use this helpful chart to keep track of what you will be eating and prepping in the days ahead.

Day One

Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl

Lunch: Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup

Snack: Cherries & Pumpkin Seeds

Dinner: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl

Day Two

Breakfast: Mango Coconut Smoothie

Lunch: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl

Snack: Oranges & Almonds

Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta

Day Three

Breakfast: Green Smoothie Bowl

Lunch: Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup

Snack: Cherries & Pumpkin Seeds

Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies

Day Four

Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl

Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad

Snack: Oranges & Almonds

Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta

Day Five

Breakfast: Green Smoothie Bowl

Lunch: Tofu Scramble

Snack: Cucumber Snack Box

Dinner: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

Day Six

Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal

Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad

Snack: Mango Conuut Smoothie

Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies

Day Seven

Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal

Lunch: Tofu Scramble

Snack: Cucumber Snack Box

Dinner: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl