The VegStart Diet Week 1 at a Glance. Plan Your Meals Ahead
Here are the VegStart Diet Week 1 recipes at a glance. You can use this helpful chart to keep track of what you will be eating and prepping in the days ahead.
Day One
Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl
Lunch: Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup
Snack: Cherries & Pumpkin Seeds
Dinner: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl
Day Two
Breakfast: Mango Coconut Smoothie
Lunch: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl
Snack: Oranges & Almonds
Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta
Day Three
Breakfast: Green Smoothie Bowl
Lunch: Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup
Snack: Cherries & Pumpkin Seeds
Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies
Day Four
Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl
Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad
Snack: Oranges & Almonds
Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta
Day Five
Breakfast: Green Smoothie Bowl
Lunch: Tofu Scramble
Snack: Cucumber Snack Box
Dinner: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Day Six
Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal
Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad
Snack: Mango Conuut Smoothie
Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies
Day Seven
Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal
Lunch: Tofu Scramble
Snack: Cucumber Snack Box
Dinner: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl