The VegStart Diet Recipe: Berry Baked Oatmeal for Breakfast

Why This Berry Baked Oatmeal is Healthy:

Chia Seeds are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids and combined with oats and berries make this breakfast rich in antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Oatmeal leaves you satisfied longer, so you’ll eat less and be full until lunch, due to the high fiber content. One cup of oatmeal has 4 grams of fiber.