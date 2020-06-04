The VegStart Diet Recipe: Berry Baked Oatmeal for Breakfast

Why This Berry Baked Oatmeal is Healthy:

Chia Seeds are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids and combined with oats and berries make this breakfast rich in antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Oatmeal leaves you satisfied longer, so you’ll eat less and be full until lunch, due to the high fiber content. One cup of oatmeal has 4 grams of fiber.Berry Baked Oatmeal

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Oats (quick or traditional)
  • 2 cups Unsweetened Almond Milk
  • 2 tbsp Maple Syrup
  • 1/2 cup Unsweetened Applesauce
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp Chia Seeds
  • 2 cups Frozen Berries
  • 1/2 cup Vanilla Protein Powder
  • 1/4 cup Sliced Almonds

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350oF (177oC). Grease a baking pan with avocado oil.
  2. Add all ingredients except the sliced almonds to a mixing bowl and stir until thoroughly combined.
  3. Transfer to baking pan and bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Sprinkle with sliced almonds before serving. Enjoy!

Notes: 
Leftovers: Refrigerate in an air-tight container up to 3-5 days. Freeze if longer.
No applesauce: Use mashed banana instead.
No almonds: Replace with pecans, walnuts, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds.

Nutrition: Calories 374; Fat 11g ; Carbs 54g ; Fiber 11g; Sugar 17g; Protein 19g; Cholesterol 2mg; Sodium 104mg; Vitamin A 260IU; Vitamin C 20mg; Calcium 390mg; Iron 4mg 

