The VegStart Diet Recipe: Celery and Hummus for Snack

Why Celery and Hummus are Healthy:

Hummus has 6 grams of dietary fiber in 3.5 ounces, which comes out to 24 percent of daily fiber recommendation for women and 16 percent for men. Celery is a low-calorie alternative to dip in hummus to make you feel fuller between meals.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and can help fight hunger cravings between meals. It is high in iron which helps boost energy levels. Celery has 5 grams of fiber in two stalks. One stalk of celery has 10 calories and is made up of 95 percent water.