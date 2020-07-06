The VegStart Diet Recipe: Celery and Hummus for Snack

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why Celery and Hummus are Healthy:

Hummus has 6 grams of dietary fiber in 3.5 ounces, which comes out to 24 percent of daily fiber recommendation for women and 16 percent for men. Celery is a low-calorie alternative to dip in hummus to make you feel fuller between meals.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and can help fight hunger cravings between meals. It is high in iron which helps boost energy levels. Celery has 5 grams of fiber in two stalks. One stalk of celery has 10 calories and is made up of 95 percent water.

Celery and Hummus

Serves 1 
Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Hummus
  • 2 stalks Celery (sliced)

Instructions

  1. Combine items into the snack box.

Nutrition: Calories 158; Fat 11g; Carbs 12g; Fiber 5g; Sugar 1g; Protein 5g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 326mg; Vitamin A 374IU; Vitamin C 2mg; Calcium 61mg; Iron 2mg 

