The VegStart Diet Recipe: Celery and Hummus for Snack
Why Celery and Hummus are Healthy:
Hummus has 6 grams of dietary fiber in 3.5 ounces, which comes out to 24 percent of daily fiber recommendation for women and 16 percent for men. Celery is a low-calorie alternative to dip in hummus to make you feel fuller between meals.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and can help fight hunger cravings between meals. It is high in iron which helps boost energy levels. Celery has 5 grams of fiber in two stalks. One stalk of celery has 10 calories and is made up of 95 percent water.
Celery and Hummus
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Hummus
- 2 stalks Celery (sliced)
Instructions
- Combine items into the snack box.
Nutrition: Calories 158; Fat 11g; Carbs 12g; Fiber 5g; Sugar 1g; Protein 5g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 326mg; Vitamin A 374IU; Vitamin C 2mg; Calcium 61mg; Iron 2mg