Why It’s Healthy: Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries contain antioxidants that boost your immune system, and fiber to keep blood sugar steady. One cup of strawberries has 3 grams of fiber.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The almond butter supplies protein and fills you up, and hemp seeds are protein power sources, with 6 grams in 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds.

Why It's Healthy: Carrots and celery are packed with vitamins and the Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice and can help with reducing inflammation and aid in digestive concerns.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: One serving of navy beans provides 19 grams of fiber, which is more than half of the recommended daily value of fiber for women (which is 25 grams according to the USDA) and exactly half of what men need (38 grams a day for men according to the USDA).



Why It’s Healthy: Pumpkin seeds are high in omega-3 and are anti-inflammatory.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Cherries are a low-calorie, high-fiber fruit made of 80% water.

Why It’s Healthy: Quinoa contains all nine essential amino acids. Tofu has more protein than beef for each 100 calorie serving. Tofu has 11 grams of protein per 100 calories and ground beef has 9 grams of protein per 100 calorie serving.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that has 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber so you’ll stay full longer.