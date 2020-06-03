The VegStart Diet Recipe: Triple Berry Protein Bowl Recipe for Breakfast

Why This Triple Berry Protein Bowl is Healthy:

Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries contain antioxidants that boost your immune system, and fiber to keep blood sugar steady. One cup of strawberries has 3 grams of fiber.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

The almond butter supplies protein and fills you up, and hemp seeds are protein power sources, with 6 grams in 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds.
Triple Berry Protein Bowl

Serves 1
Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup Strawberries (sliced)
  • ½ cup Blueberries
  • ½ cup Blackberries
  • 1 tbsp Almond Butter
  • 2 tbsp Hemp Seeds
  • 2 tbsp Pumpkin Seeds
  • ½ Unsweetened Almond Milk

Instructions

  1. Wash berries and place in a bowl(s). Sprinkle berries with hemp seeds and pumpkin seeds. Top with almond butter and pour almond milk over top. Enjoy!

Nutrition: Calories 394, Fat 27g; Carbs 31g; Fiber 12g; Sugar 15g; Protein; 16g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 87mg; Vitamin A 455IU; Vitamin C 65 mg; Calcium 342mg; Iron 6mg

