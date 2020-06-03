Why This Triple Berry Protein Bowl is Healthy:

Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries contain antioxidants that boost your immune system, and fiber to keep blood sugar steady. One cup of strawberries has 3 grams of fiber.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

The almond butter supplies protein and fills you up, and hemp seeds are protein power sources, with 6 grams in 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds.

