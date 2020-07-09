When The Beet set out to create the easiest, most effective, most straight forward diet we could, to help everyone who wants to lose weight the healthy way, we were so excited to find and partner with Nicole Osinga.

First of all she has the credentials: She is a Registered Dietitian with the College of Dietitians of Ontario, holding a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Human Nutrition. And she has a major client base, of people who come to her for personalized, evidenced-based nutrition. Nicole's solutions are both personalized and practical, and she believes in being plant-based for your health.

Not only that but she takes beautiful pictures and she has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and her blog is a popular source of expert advice, diet tips and beautiful plant-based recipes. We love that every one of her pictures has her helping hand in it, since it makes us feel like this is personal. She is here to hold your hand and to help you reach your healthy body goals. We like someone with a hand on the diet wheel.

Nicole Osinga's philosophy is aligned with the approach we take at The Beet

“Eat real, whole foods. Eat mostly plants,” she says. “Focus on the texture, taste and quality of the food; don’t get hung up on calories or points. Nourish your body instead of restricting yourself. Prepare most of your food yourself.”

Nicole creates personalized strategies for her clients, to help them achieve their nutrition and health goals. She also provides meal plans that fit her clients' lifestyle, encouraging them to prep meals in advance. Nicole has an encouraging, motivational, and understanding approach. Which is why this diet will work for you ... she has tried it (or a version of it) on her own clients and they swear by this approach. She is teaching you not just how to eat to lose weight now, but how to have a healthier relationship with food and keep the weight off forever.