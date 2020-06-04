The VegStart Diet Snack: Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds
Why Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds are Healthy:
Pumpkin seeds are high in omega-3 and are anti-inflammatory.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Cherries are a low-calorie, high-fiber fruit made of 80% water.
Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Cherries
- 1/4 cup Pumpkin Seeds
Instructions
- Combine ingredients into the snack box. Enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 194; Fat 13g; Carbs 16g ; Fiber 5g; Sugar 9g; Protein 8g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 5mg; Vitamin A 44IU; Vitamin C 5mg; Calcium 29mg; Iron 5mg