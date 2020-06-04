The VegStart Diet Snack: Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds

Why Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds are Healthy:

Pumpkin seeds are high in omega-3 and are anti-inflammatory.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Cherries are a low-calorie, high-fiber fruit made of 80% water.

Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds

Serves 1 

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Cherries
  • 1/4 cup Pumpkin Seeds

Instructions

  1. Combine ingredients into the snack box. Enjoy!

Nutrition: Calories 194; Fat 13g; Carbs 16g ; Fiber 5g; Sugar 9g; Protein 8g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 5mg; Vitamin A 44IU; Vitamin C 5mg; Calcium 29mg; Iron 5mg 

