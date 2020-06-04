The VegStart Diet Snack: Cucumber Snack Box
Why This Cucumber Snack Box is Healthy:
Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants that help boost your immune system. Cucumbers are extremely hydrating since they are made up of 96% water.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Crackers are a low-calorie alternative to chips. Guacamole is a sneaky source of protein and a good source of monounsaturated fat.
Cucumber Snack Box
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 oz Seed Cracker
- 1/2 cup Blueberries
- 1/2 Cucumber (sliced)
- 2 ozs Gucacomle cups
Instructions
- Slice cucumbers. Combine all items into the snack box.
Nutrition: Calories 281; Fat 13g ; Carbs 39g ; Fiber 11g; Sugar 10g; Protein 6g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 369mg; Vitamin A 297IU; Vitamin C 17mg; Calcium 92mg; Iron 2mg