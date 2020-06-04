The VegStart Diet Recipe: Chickpea Veggie Pasta Recipe for Dinner
Why This Chickpea Veggie Pasta is Healthy:
Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism. Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Chickpea pasta is a great pasta alternative because it is loaded with protein and fiber.
Chickpea Veggie Pasta
Serves 3
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 10 0z Chickpea Pasta (Dry) Avocado Oil
- 1 tbsp Red Onion (Diced)
- 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes
- 3 cups Baby Spinach
- 1 cup Tomato Sauce
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to directions on box.
- While pasta is cooking, heat oil on frying pan over medium heat. Add diced onion and cherry tomatoes. Saute until tomatoes start to burst a bit (about 5-7 minutes) and then add spinach. Cook spinach until it is wilted down (about 3 minutes).
- Combine cooked veggies with pasta. Mix in tomato sauce. Enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 411; Fat 11g; Carbs 65g; Fiber 17g; Sugar 15g; Protein 26g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 138mg; Vitamin A 3996IU; Vitamin C 30mg; Calcium 123mg; Iron 11mg