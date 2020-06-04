The VegStart Diet Recipe: Chickpea Veggie Pasta Recipe for Dinner

Why This Chickpea Veggie Pasta is Healthy:

Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism. Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Chickpea pasta is a great pasta alternative because it is loaded with protein and fiber.
Chickpea Veggie Pasta

Serves 3
Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 10 0z Chickpea Pasta (Dry) Avocado Oil
  • 1 tbsp Red Onion (Diced)
  • 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes
  • 3 cups Baby Spinach
  • 1 cup Tomato Sauce

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to directions on box.
  2. While pasta is cooking, heat oil on frying pan over medium heat. Add diced onion and cherry tomatoes. Saute until tomatoes start to burst a bit (about 5-7 minutes) and then add spinach. Cook spinach until it is wilted down (about 3 minutes).
  3. Combine cooked veggies with pasta. Mix in tomato sauce. Enjoy!

Nutrition: Calories 411; Fat 11g; Carbs 65g; Fiber 17g; Sugar 15g; Protein 26g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 138mg; Vitamin A 3996IU; Vitamin C 30mg; Calcium 123mg; Iron 11mg 

