The VegStart Diet Recipe: Mango Coconut Smoothie for Breakfast or Snack

Why This Mango Coconut Smoothie is Healthy:

Cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin B. Mango promotes healthy digestion. Mangos have 122 milligrams of Vitamin C per medium gruit, which is double the amount in an orange.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Coconut milk is satisfying and the fatty acid profile can potentially help with aiding weight loss efforts.

Mango Coconut Smoothie

Serves 1
Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Frozen Cauliflower
  • 1/2 cup Frozen Mango
  • 1 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk
  • 1/4 cup Organic Coconut Milk (full fat)
  • 1/4 cup Vanilla Protein Powder

Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Notes:

  • Coconut butter is the ground meat of the whole coconut. If you do not have it on hand, you can use cashew butter instead.
  • No Protein Powder: Use hemp seeds instead.

Nutrition: Calories 287; Fat 14g; Carbs 20g; Fiber 5g; Sugar 13g; Protein 23g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 231mg; Vitamin A 1401IU; Vitamin C 58mg; Calcium 592mg; Iron 1mg 

