The VegStart Diet Recipe: Mango Coconut Smoothie for Breakfast or Snack
Why This Mango Coconut Smoothie is Healthy:
Cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin B. Mango promotes healthy digestion. Mangos have 122 milligrams of Vitamin C per medium gruit, which is double the amount in an orange.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Coconut milk is satisfying and the fatty acid profile can potentially help with aiding weight loss efforts.
Mango Coconut Smoothie
Serves 1
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Frozen Cauliflower
- 1/2 cup Frozen Mango
- 1 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk
- 1/4 cup Organic Coconut Milk (full fat)
- 1/4 cup Vanilla Protein Powder
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy!
Notes:
- Coconut butter is the ground meat of the whole coconut. If you do not have it on hand, you can use cashew butter instead.
- No Protein Powder: Use hemp seeds instead.
Nutrition: Calories 287; Fat 14g; Carbs 20g; Fiber 5g; Sugar 13g; Protein 23g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 231mg; Vitamin A 1401IU; Vitamin C 58mg; Calcium 592mg; Iron 1mg