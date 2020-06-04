Why This Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl is Healthy:

Quinoa contains all nine essential amino acids. Tofu has more protein than beef for each 100 calorie serving. Tofu has 11 grams of protein per 100 calories and ground beef has 9 grams of protein per 100 calorie serving.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that has 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber so you’ll stay full longer.