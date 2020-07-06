The VegStart Diet Recipe: Green Smoothie Bowl for Breakfast
Why This Green Smoothie Bowl is Healthy:
Chia seeds are high in Omega-3s which helps reduce inflammation in the body and support a healthy heart.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
The potassium in a banana (422 milligrams) helps control appetite and reduces bloating. Plus a banana is relatively high in fiber, with 3.1 grams.
Green Smoothie Bowl
Serves 1
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Banana (chopped and frozen)
- 2 cups Baby Spinach
- 1 cup Water
- 2 Ice Cubes
- 1 tbsp Unsweetened Coconut Flakes
- 1 tbsp Chia Seeds
- 1/4 cup Hemp Seeds
Instructions
- Add frozen bananas, baby spinach, 2 tbsp hemp seeds, water and ice cubes to the blender. Blend until smooth. Divide between bowls and top with coconut flakes, chia seeds and remaining hemp seeds. Enjoy right away!
Nutrition: Calories 433; Fat 27g ; Carbs 39g ; Fiber 10g; Sugar 16g; Protein 18g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 57mg; Vitamin A 5706IU; Vitamin C 27mg ; Calcium 184mg; Iron 6mg