The VegStart Diet Recipe: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad for Lunch

Why This Edamame Dried Fruit Salad is Healthy:  

Pumpkin seeds are high in fiber and antioxidants. One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 1.7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein. Edamame is one of the best sources of plant-based protein with 17 grams of protein per cup.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

The fiber in the edamame can help you feel fuller for longer. Unlike white rice, quinoa is a complete protein and is high in fiber, with 5 grams and is a complex carbohydrate so you will feel fuller and not spike blood sugar as white rice would.Quinoa with Edamame and Cranberies

Edamame Dried Fruit Salad

Serves 3
Total Time: 25 Minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Frozen Edamame (boiled and drained for 3-4 minutes)
  • 1 cup Quinoa
  • 1/4 cup Dried Unsweetened Cranberries
  • 1/4 cup Pumpkin Seeds
  • 3 cups Mixed Greens
  • 1 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

  1. Cook quinoa according to package directions.
  2. Assemble salad, starting with mixed greens, then cooked quinoa, edamame, dried cranberries and then pumpkin seeds. Top with a splash of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil before eating.

Nutrition: Calories 465; Fat 18g; Carbs 56g ; Fiber 12g; Sugar 10g; Protein 23g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 29mg; Vitamin A 316IU; Vitamin C 10mg; Calcium 120mg; Iron 7mg 

