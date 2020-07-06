Why This Edamame Dried Fruit Salad is Healthy:

Pumpkin seeds are high in fiber and antioxidants. One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 1.7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein. Edamame is one of the best sources of plant-based protein with 17 grams of protein per cup.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

The fiber in the edamame can help you feel fuller for longer. Unlike white rice, quinoa is a complete protein and is high in fiber, with 5 grams and is a complex carbohydrate so you will feel fuller and not spike blood sugar as white rice would.