The VegStart Diet Recipe: Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies for Dinner

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why This Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies is Healthy:

Tofu is high in protein and low in calories. Half a cup of tofu has 10 grams of protein and only 95 calories.

Why it Works for Weight Loss:

Sweet potatoes are 77 percent water which makes them great for weight loss. Sweet potatoes are also low in calories. One medium-sized sweet potato has 103 calories and over2 grams of fiber.
Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies

Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies

Serves 2
Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 Garlic (cloves, minced)
  • 2 tsp Paprika
  • 2/3 tsp Dried Thyme
  • 2/3 tsp Sea Salt
  • 1/8 tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 1/3 tbsp Avocado Oil
  • 9 1/3 oz Tofu (firm, patted dry and cubed)
  • 2 Sweet Potatoes (sliced)
  • 1 1/3 Red Bell Peppers (roughly chopped)
  • 2 2/3 Green Beans (trimmed and halved)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 450oF (232oC) and line a baking sheet with foil.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, add garlic, paprika, thyme, salt, pepper and 2/3 of the avocado oil. Whisk until combined.
  3. Add the sliced tofu into the bowl and toss well to coat. Transfer to the baking sheet.
  4. Add bell pepper and green beans to the same bowl and toss with remaining avocado oil. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake the tofu, bell pepper and green beans for 20 minutes.
  5. Add the sliced sweet potato on a separate baking sheet lined with parchment paper and drizzle with additional avocado oil. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing halfway.
  6. Remove from the oven and divide onto plates. Adjust seasoning as needed. Enjoy!

Notes: 
Leftovers: Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days.
No Tofu: Use tempeh or chickpeas in the paprika mixture instead.

Nutrition: Calories 377; Fat 17g ; Carbs 44g ; Fiber 12g; Sugar 14g; Protein 19g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 877mg; Vitamin A 22978IU; Vitamin C 122mg; Calcium 483mg; Iron 6mg 

Filed Under: The VegStart Diet
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top