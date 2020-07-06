The VegStart Diet Recipe: Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies for Dinner
Why This Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies is Healthy:
Tofu is high in protein and low in calories. Half a cup of tofu has 10 grams of protein and only 95 calories.
Why it Works for Weight Loss:
Sweet potatoes are 77 percent water which makes them great for weight loss. Sweet potatoes are also low in calories. One medium-sized sweet potato has 103 calories and over2 grams of fiber.
Sheet Pan Tofu and Veggies
Serves 2
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 1/3 Garlic (cloves, minced)
- 2 tsp Paprika
- 2/3 tsp Dried Thyme
- 2/3 tsp Sea Salt
- 1/8 tsp Black Pepper
- 1 1/3 tbsp Avocado Oil
- 9 1/3 oz Tofu (firm, patted dry and cubed)
- 2 Sweet Potatoes (sliced)
- 1 1/3 Red Bell Peppers (roughly chopped)
- 2 2/3 Green Beans (trimmed and halved)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450oF (232oC) and line a baking sheet with foil.
- In a large mixing bowl, add garlic, paprika, thyme, salt, pepper and 2/3 of the avocado oil. Whisk until combined.
- Add the sliced tofu into the bowl and toss well to coat. Transfer to the baking sheet.
- Add bell pepper and green beans to the same bowl and toss with remaining avocado oil. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake the tofu, bell pepper and green beans for 20 minutes.
- Add the sliced sweet potato on a separate baking sheet lined with parchment paper and drizzle with additional avocado oil. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing halfway.
- Remove from the oven and divide onto plates. Adjust seasoning as needed. Enjoy!
Notes:
Leftovers: Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days.
No Tofu: Use tempeh or chickpeas in the paprika mixture instead.
Nutrition: Calories 377; Fat 17g ; Carbs 44g ; Fiber 12g; Sugar 14g; Protein 19g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 877mg; Vitamin A 22978IU; Vitamin C 122mg; Calcium 483mg; Iron 6mg