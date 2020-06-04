The VegStart Diet Snack: Oranges and Almonds
Why Oranges and Almonds are Healthy:
Oranges are high in vitamin C and help boost your immune system.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.
Oranges and Almonds
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Almonds
- 1/2 Navel Orange
Instructions
- Slice oranges and combine with almonds.
Nutrition: Calories 242; Fat 18g; Carbs 16g; Fiber 6g; Sugar 8g; Protein 8g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Vitamin A 174IU; Vitamin C 41mg; Calcium 126mg; Iron 1mg