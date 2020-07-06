The VegStart Diet Recipe: Kiwi Green Smoothie for Breakfast

Why This Kiwi Green Smoothie is Healthy:

Despite their tiny size, chia seeds are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. They’re loaded with fiber, protein, Omega-3 fatty acids and various micronutrients.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Kiwis have 2.1 grams of fiber, good for digestion and contain an enzyme that can help break down protein. Smoothies will keep you full until lunchtime comes around.