The VegStart Diet Recipe: Kiwi Green Smoothie for Breakfast
Why This Kiwi Green Smoothie is Healthy:
Despite their tiny size, chia seeds are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. They’re loaded with fiber, protein, Omega-3 fatty acids and various micronutrients.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Kiwis have 2.1 grams of fiber, good for digestion and contain an enzyme that can help break down protein. Smoothies will keep you full until lunchtime comes around.
Kiwi Green Smoothie
Serves 2
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 Kiwi (small, peeled)
- 1 Banana (frozen)
- 1/4 cup Vanilla Protein Powder
- 2 tbsp Chia Seeds
- 2 cups Baby Spinach
- 2 cups Water
- 4 Ice Cubes
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients together in a blender and blend very well until smooth. Pour into glasses and enjoy!
No Chia Seeds: Use flax seed instead.
No Protein Powder: Use hemp seeds instead.
Nutrition: Calories 408; Fat 10g; Carbs 61g; Fiber 15g; Sugar 27g; Protein 28g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 100mg; Vitamin A 5822IU; Vitamin C 155mg; Calcium 407mg; Iron 5mg