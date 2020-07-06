The VegStart Diet Recipe: Celery and Nut Butter for Snack
Why Celery and Nut Butter is Healthy:
Nut butter is a great source of Vitamin E which helps build a strong immune system. Celery is rich in antioxidants and helps reduce inflammation.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
This simple snack contains healthy fat from the nutter butter and is high in protein. Using celery rather than bread or crackers makes this low in calories and carbs while delivering 8 grams of protein.
Celery and Nut Butter
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 stalks Celery (chopped)
- 2 tbsp Almond Butter
Instructions
- Spread almond butter into celery stalks. Enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 214; Fat 18g; Carbs 10g; Fiber 5g; Sugar 3g; Protein 8g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 98mg; Vitamin A 540IU; Vitamin C 4mg; Calcium 160mg; Iron 1mg