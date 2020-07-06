The VegStart Diet Recipe: Celery and Nut Butter for Snack

Why Celery and Nut Butter is Healthy:

Nut butter is a great source of Vitamin E which helps build a strong immune system. Celery is rich in antioxidants and helps reduce inflammation.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

This simple snack contains healthy fat from the nutter butter and is high in protein. Using celery rather than bread or crackers makes this low in calories and carbs while delivering 8 grams of protein.