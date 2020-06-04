The VegStart Diet Recipe: Orange Carrot Smoothie for Breakfast

Why This Orange Carrot Smoothie is Healthy:

Ginger is an anti-inflammatory and the flavor enhances everything it gets paired with, so combine it with other antioxidant-rich foods like oranges and mangos.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Orange and mango are packed with vitamin C and combined they have 173 milligrams of vitamin C. This smoothie is packed with protein and fiber from the chia seeds, flax seeds and protein powder.
Orange Carrot Smoothie

Serves 1 
Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Frozen Mango
  • 1 Navel Orange
  • 1 Carrot (peeled and chopped)
  • 1 tbsp Ginger (fresh)
  • 1 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk
  • 1/4 cup Vanilla Protein Powder
  • 2 tbsp Chia Seeds
  • 1 tbsp Ground Flax Seed

Instructions

  1. Blend all of the ingredients in a high-speed blender. Enjoy!

Nutrition: Calories 417; Fat 14g; Carbs 51g; Fiber 15g; Sugar 26g; Protein 28g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 244mg; Vitamin A 11928IU; Vitamin C 117mg; Calcium 799mg; Iron 4mg 

