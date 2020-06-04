The VegStart Diet Recipe: Orange Carrot Smoothie for Breakfast

Why This Orange Carrot Smoothie is Healthy:

Ginger is an anti-inflammatory and the flavor enhances everything it gets paired with, so combine it with other antioxidant-rich foods like oranges and mangos.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Orange and mango are packed with vitamin C and combined they have 173 milligrams of vitamin C. This smoothie is packed with protein and fiber from the chia seeds, flax seeds and protein powder.

