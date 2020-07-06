The VegStart Diet Recipe: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger for Lunch

Why This Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger Healthy:

This veggie burger is high in fiber and potassium thanks to the seeds, beans and prunes in the mix. One cup of prunes alone has 12 grams of fiber. A homemade veggie burger also ensures you cut out all the processed ingredients in a prepackaged burger.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Using lettuce instead of a bun cuts out the refined carbohydrates of the bread and you save 120 calories that would be in a burger bun. The veggie burger is made up of high fiber foods, which helps regulate your digestive system.