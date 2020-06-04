The VegStart Diet Recipe: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi for Dinner
Why Veggie Edamame Gnocchi is Healthy:
Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA. Avocado oil is one of the heart healthiest oils because it is rich in monounsaturated fat which is heart-healthy. It also has a high smoke point, making it best for cooking at high heat. Broccoli is one of the only dark veggies that have calcium.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
The healthy fat from the avocado oil helps your body learn to burn fat for fuel and healthy fat can keep you feeling fuller longer. Broccoli is a vegetable that is high in fiber and relatively low in carbs so it’s on most keto and paleo diet plans.
Veggie Edamame Gnocchi
Serves 2
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 tsp Avocado Oil
- 2 cups Gnocchi
- 1 1/3 cups Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 cups Frozen Edamame (thawed )
- 1 1/3 cups Broccoli (chopped)
- 1/3 cup Red Onion (sliced)
- 2/3 tsp Garlic Powder
- 2/3 tsp Oregano
- 2/3 tsp Dried Basil
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425oF (218oC). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread the gnocchi, edamame, tomatoes, broccoli and onions on the baking sheet. Drizzle with avocado oil. Sprinkle garlic powder, oregano and basil on top and toss well to combine everything. Make sure everything, especially the gnocchi, is seasoned well!
- Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing once during cook time. You want the tomatoes to be bursting.
Nutrition: Calories 536; Fat 13g; Carbs 83g; Fiber 14g; Sugar 10g; Protein 27g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 569mg; Vitamin A 1675IU; Vitamin C 79mg; Calcium 154mg; Iron