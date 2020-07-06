The VegStart Diet Recipe: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast for Breakfast
Why This Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast is Healthy:
Avocado has 4 grams of protein and more potassium than a banana and is loaded with healthy fat to help your body learn to burn fat as fuel.
Why It Works For Weight Loss:
This meal is filled with fiber. Avocado has 13 grams of fiber and 2 tablespoons of chickpeas have 4.4 grams of fiber, so with all that fiber and healthy fat (from the avocado) you’ll feel full longer.
Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast
Serves 1
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Chickpeas (cooked, rinsed)
- 1 Avocado
- 1 tsp Lemon Juice
- 1/4 cup Parsley (finely chopped)
- 1 Garlic (small clove, minced) Sea Salt & Black Pepper (to taste)
- 2 slices Gluten-Free Bread (toasted)
- 1 cup Baby Spinach
- 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add the chickpeas and avocado. Mash well until everything is combined. Add the lemon juice, parsley, garlic, sea salt and pepper. Mix well once more.
- On one slice of the toast, add the spinach. Top with the mashed chickpea mixture and the red pepper flakes. Slice and enjoy it!
- Refrigerate the leftover chickpea-avocado mix in a sealed container for up to two days.
- Add fresh herbs or spices to the chickpea mixture, such as dill, cumin or cayenne.
Nutrition: Calories 384; Fat 19g; Carbs 46g ; Fiber 15g; Sugar 7g; Protein 12g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 157mg; Vitamin A 2590IU; Vitamin C 28mg; Calcium 97mg; Iron 4mg