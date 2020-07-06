The VegStart Diet Recipe: Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast for Breakfast

Why This Creamy Chickpea and Avocado Toast is Healthy:

Avocado has 4 grams of protein and more potassium than a banana and is loaded with healthy fat to help your body learn to burn fat as fuel.

Why It Works For Weight Loss:

This meal is filled with fiber. Avocado has 13 grams of fiber and 2 tablespoons of chickpeas have 4.4 grams of fiber, so with all that fiber and healthy fat (from the avocado) you’ll feel full longer.
Creamy Chickpea & Avocado Toast

Serves 1 
Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Chickpeas (cooked, rinsed)
  • 1 Avocado
  • 1 tsp Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 cup Parsley (finely chopped)
  • 1 Garlic (small clove, minced) Sea Salt & Black Pepper (to taste)
  • 2 slices Gluten-Free Bread (toasted)
  • 1 cup Baby Spinach
  • 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, add the chickpeas and avocado. Mash well until everything is combined. Add the lemon juice, parsley, garlic, sea salt and pepper. Mix well once more.
  2. On one slice of the toast, add the spinach. Top with the mashed chickpea mixture and the red pepper flakes. Slice and enjoy it!
  3. Refrigerate the leftover chickpea-avocado mix in a sealed container for up to two days.
  4. Add fresh herbs or spices to the chickpea mixture, such as dill, cumin or cayenne.

Nutrition: Calories 384; Fat 19g; Carbs 46g ; Fiber 15g; Sugar 7g; Protein 12g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 157mg; Vitamin A 2590IU; Vitamin C 28mg; Calcium 97mg; Iron 4mg 

