The VegStart Diet Recipe: Broccoli Almond Salad for Lunch or Dinner
Why This Broccoli Almond Salad is Healthy: Broccoli is full of vitamins and antioxidants, including a disease-fighting agent that boosts immunity even as it helps take the stress off your organs. Edamame is high in protein: One cup of cooked edamame has about 18 grams of protein.
Why It Works For Weight Loss: Edamame is a low-calorie, high-fiber and filling food. 1/2 cup of edamame has only 95 calories and contains 4 grams of fiber (16 percent of the daily value.)
Broccoli Almond Salad
Serves 2
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups Broccoli (chopped into small florets)
- 1 1/2 cup Frozen Edamame (shelled)
- 1/2 cup Red Onion (Diced)
- 1/4 cup Almonds (chopped)
- 2 tbsp Almond Butter
- 1 1/2 tsp Rice Vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp Tamari (or Coconut Aminos)
- 1 1/2 tsp Maple Syrup
- 1 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Garlic (clove, minced)
- 2 tbsp Water
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli florets, edamame beans, red onions, and chopped almonds.
- To make the salad dressing, whisk together the almond butter, rice vinegar, tamari, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic, and water. Add more water if needed to achieve desired consistency.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to mix well. Serve immediately, or let sit for a few hours before eating. Enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 453; Fat 28g ; Carbs 34g; Fiber 14g; Sugar 11g; Protein 26g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 307mg; Vitamin A 1198IU; Vitamin C 132mg; Calcium 260mg; Iron 5mg