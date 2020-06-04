Why This Broccoli Almond Salad is Healthy: Broccoli is full of vitamins and antioxidants, including a disease-fighting agent that boosts immunity even as it helps take the stress off your organs. Edamame is high in protein: One cup of cooked edamame has about 18 grams of protein.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: Edamame is a low-calorie, high-fiber and filling food. 1/2 cup of edamame has only 95 calories and contains 4 grams of fiber (16 percent of the daily value.)

Broccoli Almond Salad Serves 2

Total Time: 20 minutes Ingredients 3 cups Broccoli (chopped into small florets)

1 1/2 cup Frozen Edamame (shelled)

1/2 cup Red Onion (Diced)

1/4 cup Almonds (chopped)

2 tbsp Almond Butter

1 1/2 tsp Rice Vinegar

1 1/2 tsp Tamari (or Coconut Aminos)

1 1/2 tsp Maple Syrup

1 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

1 Garlic (clove, minced)

2 tbsp Water Instructions In a large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli florets, edamame beans, red onions, and chopped almonds. To make the salad dressing, whisk together the almond butter, rice vinegar, tamari, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic, and water. Add more water if needed to achieve desired consistency. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to mix well. Serve immediately, or let sit for a few hours before eating. Enjoy!

Nutrition: Calories 453; Fat 28g ; Carbs 34g; Fiber 14g; Sugar 11g; Protein 26g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 307mg; Vitamin A 1198IU; Vitamin C 132mg; Calcium 260mg; Iron 5mg