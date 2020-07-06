The VegStart Diet Recipe: Popcorn and Almonds for Snack
Why Popcorn and Almonds are Healthy:
Unsalted popcorn is a great source of fiber and is low in fat. Almonds are high in Vitamin E and are loaded with antioxidants.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.
Popcorn and Almonds
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups Popcorn
- 1/4 cup Almonds
Instructions
- Serve all ingredients in a bowl or store them in a portable container if on-the-go. Enjoy!
No Almonds: Use walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pistachios or pecans instead.
Storage: Refrigerate blackberries and walnuts in an airtight container up to 3 to 5 days. Add popcorn just before serving or when you are ready to pack for the day if on-the-go.
Nutrition: Calories 287; Fat 22g; Carbs 18g; Fiber 6g; Sugar 2g; Protein 9g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 129mg; Vitamin A 1IU; Vitamin C 0mg; Calcium 158mg; Iron 1mg