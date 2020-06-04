The VegStart Diet Snack: Edamame and Grapes
Why Edamame and Grapes are Healthy:
Grapes are high in antioxidants that help decrease inflammation.
Why it Works For Weight Loss:
Edamame is high in protein with 9 grams per half a cup has 9 grams of fiber.
Edamame & Grapes
Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Frozen Edamame
- 1/2 cup Grapes
Instructions
- Place grapes and edamame in containers.
Nutrition: Calories 219; Fat 8g; Carbs 22g; Fiber 9g; Sugar 11g; Protein19g; Cholestterol 0mg; Sodium 10mg; Vitamin A 508IU; Vitamin C 11mg; Calcium 105mg; Iron 4mg