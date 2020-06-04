The VegStart Diet Snack: Edamame and Grapes

Why Edamame and Grapes are Healthy:

Grapes are high in antioxidants that help decrease inflammation.

Why it Works For Weight Loss:

Edamame is high in protein with 9 grams per half a cup has 9 grams of fiber.

Edamame & Grapes

Serves 1
Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Frozen Edamame
  • 1/2 cup Grapes

Instructions

  1. Place grapes and edamame in containers.

Nutrition: Calories 219; Fat 8g; Carbs 22g; Fiber 9g; Sugar 11g; Protein19g; Cholestterol 0mg; Sodium 10mg; Vitamin A 508IU; Vitamin C 11mg; Calcium 105mg; Iron 4mg 

