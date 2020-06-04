The VegStart Diet Recipe: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus for Dinner
Why This Lentil Loaf and Asparagus is Healthy:
Lentils are high in protein, fiber and iron. One cup of cooked lentils has 16 grams of fiber, which is half of your recommended amount of fiber for the day (25-30g). One cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein, so about one third your goal of 45 to 55 grams of protein a day.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Asparagus is low in calories, and is made up of 90 percent water. Asparagus and Lentil
Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus
Serves 2
Total Time: 50 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Lentils (brown)
- 1/2 bunch Asparagus (with ends trimmed )
- 1/4 Yellow Onion (diced)
- 1 Carrot (diced) Celery (diced)
- 1/2 Red Bell Pepper (diced)
- 1/2 Garlic (chopped)
- 1 tbsp Tomato Paste
- 1 tbsp Bbq Sauce
- 1 tbsp Ground Flax Seed
- 1 1/2 tsp Parsley
- 1/4 cup Oats
- 1/4 cup Bread Crumbs
- 2 2/3 tbsp Sugar-Free Ketchup
- 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F (175C).
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Line one with trimmed asparagus, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 10-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, sauté onion, carrots, celery and pepper. Add garlic to the skillet and let ingredients sauté for another minute.
- In a food processor, add together the lentils, cooked vegetables, tomato paste, bbq sauce, flax meal, parsley, salt, pepper, oats, and breadcrumbs. You may have to work in batches if your food processor is small. DO NOT puree, but blend into a chunky dough. You want some bits of veggies left for texture.
- Form the dough into a ball and place on the prepared cookie sheet. Form into a "loaf". Bake for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and spread ketchup on top. Bake for another 10 minutes. Let the lentil loaf cool for at least 10 minutes allowing it to firm up during this time.
Nutrition: Calories 421; Fat 17g; Carbs 56g; Fiber 13g; Sugar 13g; Protein 14g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 335m; Vitamin A 6377IU; Vitamin C 46mg; Calcium 95mg; Iron 6mg