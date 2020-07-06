Why This Falafel Tahini Salad Is Healthy:

Lentils are a great alternative for meat because they are made up of 25 percent protein. One cup of cooked lentils also has 3 milligrams of iron, which your body needs.

Why It Works For Weight Loss:

Green lentils and chickpeas combined, offer 31.5 grams of protein. High protein and high fiber foods help slow digestion, which keeps you fuller for longer. Studies suggest that Apple Cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories, which may also lead to weight loss.