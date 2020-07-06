The VegStart Diet Recipe: Falafel Tahini Salad for Lunch or Dinner
Why This Falafel Tahini Salad Is Healthy:
Lentils are a great alternative for meat because they are made up of 25 percent protein. One cup of cooked lentils also has 3 milligrams of iron, which your body needs.
Why It Works For Weight Loss:
Green lentils and chickpeas combined, offer 31.5 grams of protein. High protein and high fiber foods help slow digestion, which keeps you fuller for longer. Studies suggest that Apple Cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories, which may also lead to weight loss.
Falafel Tahini Salad
Serves 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups Green Lentils (cooked, drained and rinsed)
- 1/2 cup Chickpeas
- 1/3 cup Tahini (divided)
- 1/2 cup Cilantro (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp Cumin
- 1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 tsp Sea Salt (divided)
- 1/4 cup Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- 1/4 cup Water
- 2 tbsp Lemon Juice Garlic (minced)
- 1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 8 cups Baby Spinach
- 1/2 cup Red Onion (Sliced)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350oF (177oC) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a food processor or blender, combine the lentils, 2/3 of the tahini, cilantro, cumin, apple cider vinegar and half the salt.
- Form the mixture into balls using about 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of the mixture for each ball. Place on the baking sheet and cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until warmed through and firm.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing by whisking together the yogurt, lemon juice, oil and garlic.
- Divide the spinach onto plates and top with the lentil tahini falafels, red onion and yogurt dressing. Enjoy!
Leftovers: Refrigerate the falafels separately in an airtight container for up to seven days or freeze for up to two months. For best results, reheat the falafels in the oven just before serving.
Serving Size: One serving is approximately five falafels, 2 cups of mixed greens, 1/4 cup of sauerkraut and 2 tablespoons of dressing.
Additional Toppings: Avocado, mushrooms, sliced peppers, cucumbers, tomato, capers
No Sauerkraut: Use pickled cabbage instead.
Nutrition: Calories 332; Fat 16g ; Carbs 36g; Fiber 13g; Sugar 4g; Protein 16g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 670mg; Vitamin A 5796IU; Vitamin C 24mg; Calcium 219mg; Iron 8mg