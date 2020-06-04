The VegStart Diet Recipe: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats for Breakfast

Why This Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight is Healthy:

Blueberries and cinnamon are loaded with antioxidants and are known as anti-inflammatory foods.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Overnight oats are more digestible after being soaked overnight, which helps your body absorb more nutrition from the food.

Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Serves 2 
Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Oats
  • 2 cups Unsweetened Almond Milk
  • 1 1/3 tbsp Chia Seeds
  • 1/3 cup Protein Powder
  • 2/3 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 2/3 Banana
  • 1 1/3 Pumpkin Seeds
  • 1/3 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 1/3 tbsp Strawberry Jam

Instructions

  1. Combine ingredients, excluding banana, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds and jam, into a container. Stir well.
  2. Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
  3. Eat chilled or warmed up and garnish with jam, cinnamon, almond butter and sliced bananas.

Nutrition: Calories 552; Fat 16g; Carbs 74g; Fiber 14g; Sugar 16g; Protein 33g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 285mg; Vitamin A 789IU; Vitamin C 9mg; Calcium 903mg; Iron 6mg 

