The VegStart Diet Recipe: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats for Breakfast
Why This Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight is Healthy:
Blueberries and cinnamon are loaded with antioxidants and are known as anti-inflammatory foods.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Overnight oats are more digestible after being soaked overnight, which helps your body absorb more nutrition from the food.
Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Serves 2
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Oats
- 2 cups Unsweetened Almond Milk
- 1 1/3 tbsp Chia Seeds
- 1/3 cup Protein Powder
- 2/3 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2/3 Banana
- 1 1/3 Pumpkin Seeds
- 1/3 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 1/3 tbsp Strawberry Jam
Instructions
- Combine ingredients, excluding banana, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds and jam, into a container. Stir well.
- Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
- Eat chilled or warmed up and garnish with jam, cinnamon, almond butter and sliced bananas.
Nutrition: Calories 552; Fat 16g; Carbs 74g; Fiber 14g; Sugar 16g; Protein 33g; Cholesterol 4mg; Sodium 285mg; Vitamin A 789IU; Vitamin C 9mg; Calcium 903mg; Iron 6mg