The VegStart Diet Recipe: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta for Dinner
Why This Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta is Healthy:
Brown rice pasta is great for anyone sensitive or allergic to gluten. Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Cooked chickpeas are packed with protein: Half cup has 8 grams of protein which is 15 percent of the 45 to 55 grams of protein that women need in a day and 12 percent of the 55 to 70 grams of protein men need (depending on activity levels. A half-cup of chickpeas also has 17.5 grams of filling fiber.
Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta
Serves 2
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Ingredients
- 5 1/3 oz Brown Rice Spaghetti (Dry)
- 2 cups Chickpeas
- 2 2/3 Garlic (cloves, chopped)
- 1 1/3 cups Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 2/3 cups Baby Spinach
- 1/3 cup Black Olives
- 2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/3 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
- 2 2/3 tbsp Lemon Juice
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook the pasta until al dente.
- While the water boils and the pasta cooks, prep your veggies - mince the garlic, half the cherry tomatoes and slice olives in half.
- Heat the EVOO in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, tomatoes and spinach. Add the red pepper flakes. Stir until the garlic is fragrant and the tomatoes begin the breakdown and release some juiced into the oil (about 5-7 minutes).
- Add the pasta to the skillet and toss to coat. Drizzle the lemon juice over the pasta. Enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 419; Fat 12gg; Carbs 64g; Fiber 16g; Sugar 11g; Protein 18g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 216mg; Vitamin A 4823IU; Vitamin C 37mg; Calcium 161mg; Iron 8mg