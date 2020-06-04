The VegStart Diet Recipe: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta for Dinner

Why This Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta is Healthy:

Brown rice pasta is great for anyone sensitive or allergic to gluten. Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Cooked chickpeas are packed with protein: Half cup has 8 grams of protein which is 15 percent of the 45 to 55 grams of protein that women need in a day and 12 percent of the 55 to 70 grams of protein men need (depending on activity levels. A half-cup of chickpeas also has 17.5 grams of filling fiber.