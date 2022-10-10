Looking for delicious vegan pumpkin recipes for Fall and Thanksgiving? We have you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Here are 15 vegan pumpkin recipes to make right now, or any time you're in the mood for a seasonal dish.

Get cozy with our dairy-free, egg-free pumpkin spice pancakes with homemade maple butter, or opt for a healthier version and go for Tom Brady's favorite pumpkin spice pancake recipe that's full of protein to help repair your muscles.

For an easy festive lunch or dinner, try any one of our pasta recipes like homemade pumpkin fettucini that's ready in less than 15 minutes or ravioli stuffed with pumpkin and an autumnal spice blend. Surprise your palate with sweet, savory, umami flavors by making celebrity chef Matthew Kenney's Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf.

Dessert is a walk in the park: Choose from our many vegan pumpkin desserts. You'll find everything from a chocolate-pumpkin loaf, oat milk pumpkin ice cream, classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin whoopie pies with dairy-free vanilla frosting, and more.

15 Easy Vegan Pumpkin Recipes

1. Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread With a Warm Streusel Topping

Pumpkin bread gets a warm crispy streusel topping made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove that fills the room with a festive aroma. This dairy-free and egg-free recipe requires just ten minutes to prep.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bread With a Warm Streusel Topping

2. Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Made with Oat Milk

Add a scoop of homemade dairy-free pumpkin ice cream to your pumpkin-flavored baked goods for the ultimate fall treat. This easy ice cream recipe is made with oat milk instead of dairy and takes just ten minutes.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Made with Oat Milk

3. Easy and Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Looking for the best vegan pumpkin pie recipe that's easy to make? Try this delicious pie that's sweet, creamy, rich, and tastes so autumnal. It’s spiced perfectly with flavors of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg for the fall season.

Recipe: Easy and Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Pie

4. Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffins

These healthier-for-you pumpkin spice muffins contain fewer calories than traditional muffin recipes! This one calls for oats, almond milk, whole wheat flour, pumpkin spice blend, raisins, walnuts, canned pumpkin, and maple syrup for sweetness.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffins

5. Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf

This soft, moist, and aromatic pumpkin loaf will keep you warm even on the chilliest of days. The pumpkin-chocolate combination is a delightful treat everyone will love.

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf

6. Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo is just as good as the classic, but a lot lighter, more festive, and packed with nutrients! Make this easy vegan recipe for dinner all season long.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

7. Pumpkin and Crispy Kale Pasta with Vegan Parmesan

Throw a pasta party this fall season and serve up this crispy kale and pumpkin penne topped with vegan parmesan. The combination of earthy kale and ripe pumpkin has the perfect savory-sweet bite.

Recipe: Pumpkin and Crispy Kale Pasta with Vegan Parmesan

8. Matthew Kenney's Pumpkin Chocolate Pie Recipe

Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney shares his favorite seasonal dessert. "The pumpkin and chocolate flavors play beautifully with cardamom, cinnamon, coconut, and cloves, creating an unexpectedly decadent bite."

Recipe: Matthew Kenney's Pumpkin Chocolate Pie Recipe

9. Vegan Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Want a cheerful cupcake recipe? These dairy-free, egg-free pumpkin cupcakes are naturally sweetened with maple syrup and spiced with an aromatic blend of ground cloves, ground ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon – the sweetest taste of fall.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

10. Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Risotto

Want a delicious comfort food dish? Serve your family a bowl of creamy creamless vegan pumpkin risotto with bits of pumpkin and fresh dairy-free cheese shavings on top.

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Risotto

11. Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes with Homemade Maple Butter and Syrup

Looking for the perfect festive breakfast treat? Make these homemade vegan pancakes with savory and sweet maple butter syrup. Each bite of your pancakes delivers a rich, sweet, and comforting mix of fresh spices, warm vanilla, and sweet fruit.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes with Homemade Maple Butter and Syrup

12. Matthew Kenney's Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf

When we asked celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney what his favorite Thanksgiving recipe was. Without hesitation, he chose his magnificent Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf, a unique Thanksgiving dish your guests won't forget.

Recipe: Matthew Kenney's Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf

13. Vegan Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

Vegan pumpkin whoopie pies are soft and pillowy cakes spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, and filled with delicious sweet vanilla cream. They make a wonderful treat with a fall twist, especially when served with a glass of hot chocolate or tea.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

14. Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli With Sage Butter

Homemade pumpkin ravioli filled with a smoky and cheesy pumpkin mash tossed with garlicky sage butter.

Recipe: Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli With Sage Butter

15. Tom Brady's Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake from TB12

Tom Brady shared his favorite pumpkin spice protein pancake recipe in his TB12 cookbook so you can eat like the pro athlete and love the taste of festive dairy-free, egg-free pancakes.

Recipe: Tom Brady's Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake from TB12

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

