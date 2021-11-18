Matthew Kenney’s Pumpkin Chocolate Pie Recipe

This is one of my absolute favorite holiday desserts. The pumpkin and chocolate flavors play beautifully with cardamom, cinnamon, coconut, and cloves, creating an unexpectedly decadent bite. There are several steps to this recipe, but by breaking it down it becomes attainable. You can make the crust and filling ahead of time, and assemble everything the morning you are ready to serve. The pie, or pies if you are making mini versions, can easily be stored in the refrigerator for several hours and are great leftover the next day. If you don't have a vacuum sealer, then simply pulse the crust ingredients in a high-powered blender or food processor until a ball forms, and line your pie plate(s). There are many adaptations to make this recipe more simple, but don't skip ingredients, they are what make it so incredible.

Matthew Kenney's Pumpkin Chocolate Pie

Ingredients

Makes 6

For the chocolate crust

Makes enough for ten 3-inch tarts

4 cups raw almonds

1 cup coconut flakes

6 dates, soaked

3 tablespoons cacao powder

For the sous-vide pumpkin

3 cups pumpkin, medium dice

1 cup agave

1 cinnamon stick

2 each cloves, whole

For the pumpkin filling

3 cups sous-vide pumpkin

11⁄2 cups cashews, soaked

11⁄2 cups maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

3 tablespoons sweet potato flour (dissolved in a 1⁄4 cup filtered water)

1 teaspoon pink salt

3⁄4 cup coconut oil

For the coconut and cardamon cream

Makes enough to fill two 11-inch pastry bags

5 cups coconut meat

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons filtered water

2⁄3 cup agave

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3⁄4 teaspoon coconut oil

3 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 pinch salt

21⁄2 teaspoons agar agar

Instructions

For the chocolate crust

Place all the ingredients in a vacuum bag and seal completely.

For the sous-vide pumpkin

Place all the ingredients in a vacuum bag, seal, and sous-vide for 1 hour at 155°F.

For the pumpkin filling

Blend all the ingredients on high speed, in a high-speed blender, until the mixture reaches 60°F to set. Pour into the prepared chocolate crust and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

For the coconut and cardamom cream

Blend all the ingredients, except for the agar agar, in a high-speed blender, until smooth. Add the agar agar at the end and continue processing until the mixture reaches a temperature of 80°F, to set the agar agar. Pass mixture through a fine mesh strainer, and pour into a 9 x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet until set, about 2 hours. Blend again until the mixture has a very smooth texture, and store in small pastry bags.

Assembly

Using the pastry bag, make dots of the coconut and cardamom cream, covering the top of the pie completely. Slice into pieces and serve.

Matthew Kenney was one of the first plant-based chefs to develop upscale vegan cuisine at an artistic level and now has over 40 restaurants across the world with an emphasis in the US and an ever-growing presence in the Middle East. He offers every type of cuisine from casual pizza to high-end dining at Four Seasons Hotels, each venture serving uniquely innovative plant-based food to please every customer, not just those eating exclusively plant-based. Kenney is also the author of 12 cookbooks and a best-selling memoir, Cooked Raw, as well as a culinary educator and CEO of Matthew Kenney Cuisine, a lifestyle company with a mission to elevate healthy plant-based dining and ultimately improve the way the world eats.