Vegan Pumpkin Spice Muffins

If you can't get enough of pumpkin recipes, just wait until you try these muffins made without dairy or eggs. This healthier-for-you recipe contains fewer calories than traditional muffin recipes because they're made with oats, almond milk, whole wheat flour, pumpkin spice blend, raisins, walnuts, canned pumpkin, and maple syrup for sweetness.

These muffins are packed with plant-based fiber from oats and whole wheat flour, helping you feel fuller longer while you enjoy the delicious taste of festive flavors. Make this recipe for breakfast and fill your house with a pumpkin spice aroma and complete the experience with coffee or tea. Or, make these muffins for a healthier dessert and serve with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream. Either way, you'll probably want to eat these muffins for both breakfast and dessert. Enjoy!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 15-20 minutes

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Makes 8 muffins

Ingredients

1 Cup Quick-Cooking Oats

3/4 Cups Almond Milk

1 Cup Whole Wheat Flour

1/2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

3/4 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

2 1/2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Spice Blend

2 Flax Eggs

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

1 Cup Canned Pumpkin

1/3 Cup Raisins

1/2 Cup Raw Walnuts, pulsed or chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, then spoon into a lined muffin tin. Bake until the inserted toothpick comes out dry, 15-20 minutes.

Nutritionals (Per Muffin)

Calories 252 | Total Fat 11g | Saturated Fat 5.2g | Sodium 199mg | Total Carbohydrate 35.3g | Dietary Fiber 3.7g | Total Sugars 11.5g | Protein 5.9g | Calcium 51mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 317mg |