You don't have to worry about a sinkful of pots and pans when you cook one-pot vegan recipes. Every one of these recipes requires minimal effort and an even easier kitchen clean-up. Whip up vegan chili mac and cheese or spinach and mushroom pasta in less than twenty minutes. Even better, spend less than two minutes scrubbing one pot – it's a breeze.

These meals are especially wonderful if you're trying to eat plant-based for the first time and don't know where to start: Throw all of your chopped vegetables, beans and legumes, and vegetable broth in a stockpot, walk away, let it cook, and enjoy eating healthy at your convenience. These recipes will help you avoid scratching your head for dairy-and-meat-free lunch and dinner ideas, or taking on complicated vegan recipes that don't encourage you to eat this way.

Take our vegan version of stroganoff that's made with mushrooms instead of meat, for example. This recipe is as comforting and delicious as it gets and is cooked in one large pot for less than twenty minutes. It doesn't get any better than this. Get cooking, save leftovers, and have delicious tasting plant-based meals that serve your entire family in a jiffy.

Make These 7 Easy One-Pot Vegan Recipes

1. One-Pot Chili Macaroni

The Vegan Chili Mac recipe makes a very large portion, so it’s going to be great for meal preps and families, and just like any other chili, the longer all of the spices sit together, the deeper the flavors get, meaning your leftovers will taste even better the next day. What we love about this recipe is how easy it is to swap out ingredients to your liking. Use any beans that you like, or switch out macaroni for gluten-free macaroni.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Recipe: One-Pot Chili Macaroni

2. One Pot Pasta with Spinach and Mushrooms

Make your life a little easier this weekend with Spinach and Mushroom One-Pot Pasta, which is easy, delicious, and full of healthy ingredients. Pasta can actually provide a decent amount of protein depending on what kind you choose (look for whole-grain, brown rice, or black bean varieties). For an extra creamy texture, substitute the water with non-dairy milk, and feel free to add whatever ingredients you have on hand!

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Mushrooms

3. Healthy Moroccan-Style Vegan Lentil Stew

This stew is thick, hearty, and comforting – perfect for colder days. It’s packed with protein-rich lentils, nutritious veggies, and flavorful, aromatic spices that make your kitchen smell wonderful.

This lentil and chickpea stew makes an awesome budget-friendly weeknight dinner, and the leftovers make a great lunch as well. So feel free to double or triple this recipe, then freeze the rest. It’s best to divide the leftovers into smaller portions, then just pop them in the microwave whenever you need a quick dinner.

Recipe: Healthy Moroccan-Style Lentil Stew

4. Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup

Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean with this Tuscan chickpea soup. Savory Italian spices accompany a fire-roasted tomato broth and creamy chickpeas. Serve your bowl with a crostini and top with vegan parmesan for a hearty lunch or dinner.

You'll love how quick and easy it is to make a batch for the week ahead! Meal prep just got a whole lot easier, and with only one pot required, you can spend time enjoying activities other than doing dishes (like eating)!

Recipe: Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup

5. Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

If there’s ever a recipe you want to double up on, it’s this one. This mushroom stroganoff tastes so good that the four servings this recipe makes might not be enough. This recipe is also made in one pot, so it will save you extra dishes and stress.

Besides the mushrooms, the key ingredient that brings this whole dish together is dry white wine. You don’t want to skip out on this ingredient, however, if you don’t have access to wine you can also use Rice White Wine. This recipe calls for vegan sour cream but if you can't find vegan sour cream you can also substitute this ingredient for plain soy yogurt.

Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

6. Lentil Curry (Daal)

Curry dishes are easy to make, packed with flavor, and the leftovers often become more flavorful as the ingredients and spices have time to get acquainted. This makes it the perfect meal to make in bulk! One of our favorite curries to make is a Daal, which is simply a lentil curry.

This Daal is a delicious one-pot recipe and can be made in less than one hour. that is packed with good-for-you spices such as anti-inflammatory turmeric and is high in protein from the lentils. We use dry red lentils as they cook quickly compared to other dry legumes, but you can use any kind of lentil you want, even canned if you're short on time, but you definitely get more bang for your buck when you buy dry lentils in bulk.

Recipe: Easy Lentil Curry (Daal)

7. Chef Aj's Cauliflower Bisque

"I absolutely love living in the desert, but the last thing I want when it’s in the triple digits outside is hot soup. That's why I am so thankful for fall and the cooler weather when I can make easy one-pot, no-fuss meals in the Instant Pot. Please don’t be afraid of pressure cooking, it’s the fastest way to get healthy meals on the table." – Chef AJ.

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Bisque

